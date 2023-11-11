College Football Week 11: NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Week 11 of the college football is bound to be another exciting slate of games. Here are the NFL Draft prospects I am eyeing throughout Saturday’s schedule. All listed times are EST.

Adisa Isaac, Edge Defender, Penn State v. Michigan (12 PM on Fox): The Big 10 showdown between Michigan and Penn State will have a huge impact on the entire college football landscape. Michigan is vying for another playoff appearance while Penn State can play spoiler. Adisa Isaac has been Penn State’s best pass rusher, racking up 6.5 sacks so far this season. He will need to keep that heat on, pressuring Michigan’s excellent quarterback and contributing to slow their physical run game. This is a great showcase for an NFL hopeful.

Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah v. Washington (3:30 PM on Fox): Washington is the hottest team in the country. Their offense is putting up points at-will as the Huskies have gotten out to a 9-0 start. Cole Bishop is the chief playmaker on Utah’s defense and he will be forced to defend against a potent passing and rushing attack. Bishop’s play will be a huge factor in Utah being able to stay in this game.

Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia v. Ole Miss (7 PM on ESPN): Ole Miss is the best team Georgia will have faced so far this season and the Rebs have a lot to give on the offensive side of the ball. Tykee Smith is one piece of a talented Georgia secondary and he will have to defend against Ole Miss’ passing and running game in this battle of Top 10 teams.

Jason Marshall Junior, Cornerback, Florida v. LSU (7:30 PM on SECN): While Florida hasn’t exactly been a world beater this year, Jason Marshall Junior is playing like one of the better cornerbacks in the country. His athleticism and technique has allowed him to take away an opponents top receiver so far this season. LSU will be a great challenge for Marshall, especially if he’s lining up across from Malik Nabers. If Marshall can limit Nabers, the Gators could have a shot in this one.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon v. USC (10:30 PM on Fox): If you can stay up late enough, the Oregon-USC game should be a barnburner. USC brings a lot of offensive firepower to the table and even though they fired their much maligned defensive coordinator this week, its doubtful that unit will be able to slow the Ducks in this game. Troy Franklin should put on a clinic for Oregon in that case. He has been a fantastic piece in the Ducks offense and the top target in their passing game. Expect him to post big numbers in this back and forth game.