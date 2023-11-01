Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Week 9 Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

Jalen Hurts is still not listed on the injury report despite reportedly dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

The final question of Hurts’ press conference was about his knee. Here’s how he responded:

Jalen Hurts walks off at the end of his press conference after being asked about his knee injury pic.twitter.com/8laoqdGXob — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 1, 2023

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Bradley Roby, Boston Scott, and Grant Calcaterra.

It seems like Roby is on track to miss his third straight game. By not putting him on injured reserve, the Eagles seem to think Roby can play after their Week 10 bye in Week 11. In the meantime, it’s not ideal that the Eagles will potentially be using some combination of Eli Ricks and Sydney Brown to cover CeeDee Lamb in the slot. Or perhaps they’ll have Darius Slay follow him there? Or temporarily move James Bradberry back inside for this matchup? Or try multiple options?

Scott was listed under DNP due to personal reasons. We’ll see if he’s back with the team on Thursday.

Calcaterra must pass through the concussion protocol before being cleared to return. It seems like he’s on track to miss Sunday’s game. If that’s the case, Albert Okwuegbunam will go from being a healthy scratch as TE4 to contributing sparingly as TE3.

Five players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Jack Stoll.

The Eagles opened Jurgens’ 21-day practice window on Wednesday. They have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to officially activate him from injured reserve in order to play on Sunday. If Jurgens shows good progress in practice this week, he’ll return to the starting lineup at right guard. The Eagles will hope that’s the case.

Opeta missed some snaps after getting banged up in Week 8 but was able to return and finish out the game. Guessing he’ll be able to play and serve as the top backup guard, though Tyler Steen should probably overtake him in that role.

Davis is still dealing with the hamstring injury that he picked up in practice last week. That he was able to play in Week 8 and that the Eagles felt comfortable trading Kentavius Street seems like a good sign for his chances of suiting up. It’s just a matter of him being able to handle a certain workload and being effective.

Williams is listed with a shoulder injury, which is new. He’s been nicked up with different issues this season but they haven’t really prevented him from playing.

Stoll is a new addition to the injury report with an ankle issue. We’ll see how he progresses this week but the guess here is he’ll be able to play as TE2 behind Dallas Goedert.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Jalen Carter.

VERY good news to see that Carter is on track to play this week. The Eagles are going to need their rookie standout to make a big impact not only in this game but throughout this difficult upcoming stretch.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

RB Boston Scott (personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring)

C/G Cam Jurgens (foot)

OG Sua Opeta (hip)

TE Jack Stoll (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jalen Carter (back)

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Cowboys listed a number of notable players with “not injury related - rest” designations.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith popped up on the injury report last week with a neck injury that caused him to miss Week 8. Mike McCarthy indicated Smith will probably be limited in practice on Thursday. With his status uncertain, it’s worth noting that Smith’s top backup is also injured. Chuma Edoga was limited in practice on Wednesday. If neither Smith nor Edoga can play, the Cowboys could be down to rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards at left tackle.

Starting safety Jayron Kearse missed practice but told reporters he plans on playing this weekend.

Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup is dealing with an illness that probably won’t prevent him from suiting up.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Michael Gallup (illness)

CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-rest)

S Jayron Kearse (toe)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (NIR-rest)

OT Tyron Smith (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Brandon Cooks (NIR-rest)

OT Chuma Edoga (ankle)

DT Johnathan Hankins (NIR-rest)

CB Jourdan Lewis (NIR-rest)

OG Zack Martin (NIR-rest)