Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time ever

For the second week in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Last week it was A.J. Brown. This week it’s Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ franchise quarterback helped propel the team to victory in a shootout win over the Washington Commanders. Hurts completed 76.32% of his passes for 319 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 135.7 passer rating.

It was one of the strongest showings of Hurts’ career. The Eagles need him to stay hot as they try to navigate a very tough upcoming schedule.

Hurts previously took home back-to-back NFC POTW honors in Week 12 and Week 13 last year, making this one his third time ever.

Hurts is also the third Eagle to win NFC POTW this season. Prior to Brown and Hurts getting their time in the spotlight, D’Andre Swift was honored in Week 2.

Hurts is the fourth Eagle to win a POTW award this season. Jake Elliott took NFC Special Teams POTW home in Week 1 and Week 4.