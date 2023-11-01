Eagles roster news: Cam Jurgens’ practice window activated among multiple moves

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three moves on Wednesday morning as the team prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. An overview:

C/G Cam Jurgens’ 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was activated.

WR Julio Jones was signed from the practice squad to the roster.

TE E.J. Jenkins was signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

CAM JURGENS

Jurgens was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot sprain in Week 4. Now that the Eagles’ starting right guard has missed four games, he’s eligible to be activated from IR.

But before the Eagles officially make that decision, they can see how he does in practice this week. If all goes well, he should be able to start against the Cowboys. And that would be a very welcomed development since Sua Opeta has been a downgrade from Jurgens. Especially when it comes to Philly’s running game:

#Eagles Rushing Attack with Cam Jurgens:

D'Andre Swift EPA/Play: 0.26

D'Andre Swift Yards/Attempt: 6.4

Team Rushing Success Rate: 56%



Without Cam Jurgens:

D'Andre Swift EPA/Play -0.08

D'Andre Swift Yards/Attempt: 3.7

Team Rushing Success Rate: 42%



Come back soon Cam! pic.twitter.com/9DkmsQu7il — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) October 30, 2023

The Eagles must clear a roster spot to put Jurgens back on the roster. They have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to make that move, assuming he’s ready to go.

JULIO JONES

The Eagles always intended having Jones on their roster after initially signing him to their practice squad. He had one more temporary practice squad elevation left to use but the team decided to sign him now. The Eagles had an open roster spot to fill after trading Kentavius Street to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones has played two games with the Eagles thus far. He logged 22.2% of the team’s offensive snaps in his debut and then 23.8% last week. His three targets have resulted in two catches for 11 yards and one touchdown. Jones will likely continue to contribute as an occasional option.

E.J. JENKINS

Jenkins, 24, originally signed with the New York Jets earlier this year as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia Tech. Here’s a look back at his pre-draft scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Jenkins might not have the game tape or production to be drafted, but it’s hard to ignore his size, length and willingness to block at an above-average level. While he was a wideout at Georgia Tech, he might be able to rebrand as a slot tight end with the ability to help in the running game.

Jenkins is listed at 6’6”, 245 pounds. Here’s a look at this Relative Athleticism Score:

EJ Jenkins is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.37 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 292 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/MAr3X0Sfyh #Jets pic.twitter.com/rYOapuOSha — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Seems like a decent option to have around as a developmental project.

The Eagles signing Jenkins is conceivably connected to Grant Calcaterra suffering a concussion in Week 8. Concussions are always to be taken seriously but especially so in the case of a player who previously retired from football due to suffering multiple head injuries.

One can wonder if the Eagles will clear a roster spot for Jurgens by putting Calcaterra on IR. In that case, signing Jenkins gives the team more depth behind Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

UPDATED EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

Number of utilized practice squad elevations (three maximum limit) listed in parentheses.

WR Devon Allen (2)

CB Mekhi Garner (2)

DB Tristin McCollum (1)

TE E.J. Jenkins

CB Kindle Vildor

CB Mario Goodrich

LB Ben VanSumeren

LB Brandon Smith

DE Tarron Jackson

DT Thomas Booker

DT Noah Ellisss

OL Julian Good-Jones

OT Le’Raven Clark

RB Lew Nichols

WR Joseph Ngata

WR Greg Ward