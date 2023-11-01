Eagles News: Philadelphia praised as biggest winners of the NFL trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL trade deadline winners, latest Week 9 buzz, fantasy tips - ESPN+

Graziano: I’ll start with the Eagles. Just because their move for Titans safety Kevin Byard was last week instead of this week doesn’t mean it wasn’t a high-impact deadline deal. Byard will be a huge help to the back end of that defense, which has struggled this season. Add in the fact that the Cowboys didn’t make any trades ahead of the teams’ first head-to-head matchup of the year, and the Eagles came out ahead. I’m not saying the Cowboys needed to make a move, but I’m not sure the Eagles needed to make one either. Just the fact that the Eagles added an accomplished veteran to their defense while their closest rivals didn’t do anything feels like a reason to call them a winner. I was going to say the 49ers were the deadline’s biggest winner, but their move (Chase Young) is offset by the fact that the Seahawks — who are now ahead of them in the NFC West standings — made one (Leonard Williams), too. [...] Where was Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s normal deadline-day splash? The splash was Byard, and the Eagles just did their deal a week early. They worked the phones and were willing to part with depth but didn’t feel the need to get overly aggressive for the sake of doing so.

2023 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers? - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles: Why do people still answer the phone when Howie Roseman’s number pops up? Roseman has consistently used trades to address holes in the Eagles’ roster, and the Eagles could be in the winners column simply for constantly looking to improve an already loaded roster. This season, with a team that is clearly among the best in the NFL (the Eagles are 7-1, the best record in the league), Roseman dealt two Day 3 draft picks and a safety (Terrell Edmunds) they were likely to cut anyway, to get Kevin Byard from Tennessee. Byard is 30, but he is a two-time All-Pro safety with 27 career interceptions and represents an upgrade for a pass defense that had a banged-up secondary. Byard made his Eagles debut in Sunday’s victory over the Commanders, six days after the Eagles acquired him, and notched seven tackles. Addendum: It wasn’t a trade, but two weeks ago the Eagles signed veteran receiver Julio Jones. He may no longer be as fast as he once was, but he still has elite hands and scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Commanders. Of course.

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline - The Ringer

Winners: The Eagles and Trader Howie Roseman. Nora Princiotti: I spent some time talking about Ezra Cleveland on Tuesday, which tells you all you need to know about the trade deadline this year. There were a few moves, but with very few teams clearly out of contention, it seemed like it was hard to get deals done. Fifteen of the AFC’s 16 teams are within three wins of each other. There are only two NFC teams further than two games out of the current playoff picture. Teams like the Bears, which should have been selling, ended up buying, and would-be contenders like the Cowboys didn’t end up doing anything to improve their roster for a playoff push. A lot of would’ve, should’ve, could’ve going around. And then there’s Roseman. The Eagles general manager made a prudent trade for former Titans safety Kevin Byard last week, sacrificing safety Terrell Edmunds plus 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks for the two-time All-Pro who’s an immediate upgrade at the position and could meaningfully help Philly come January. Never mind that the real pressure of the deadline was a week away. Never mind that the Tennessee front office should have Roseman’s number blocked. Just a contender that added a useful player without paying a premium. The Eagles got better, but elsewhere in the division, Dallas did nothing, the Commanders sold low on Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and the Giants reportedly tried to trade Adoree’ Jackson to the 49ers but didn’t submit the paperwork in time. The 49ers, losers of three straight but still Philadelphia’s main competition in the NFC, did add to their defensive line by trading a third-round pick for half a season of Young. So the Eagles aren’t the only ones who got better, but still, they are a—if not the—winner of the trade deadline, and they finished up their business before last weekend. How does he keep getting away with this?

Trick or treat for the NFC East - BGN

Treat: I have to say something nice here about the Cowboys because I formatted this post this way so here it goes: The Cowboys are the most entertaining team in the NFL. There, I said it. They have scored 30+ points 4 times, but also 20 or fewer in all their other games. They multiple games with 0 TDs given up and multiple games with 4+ TDs given up. In 4 of their 7 games they have 3+ takeaways or 3+ turnovers. In 5 of their 7 games at least one of the teams puts up 377+ yards. They have as many non-offensive TDs as they do rushing TDs. You might not see a good performance, but you’ll see an entertaining one!

NFC East Mixtape Vol.134: Week 9 is a pretty big one - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa discuss everything that went down in the division Week 8.

The education of Jalen Carter: Cold tub, extra conditioning, and Eagles vets in his ear - Inquirer

On the field, Carter has made an early case for defensive rookie of the year, despite minor injuries to his ankle and back. (The latter injury has him questionable for Sunday’s showdown vs. the Cowboys.) And when he isn’t playing, he has seemingly handled his business like a pro, even if, as one team source said, “He just needs some reprogramming and help with his life skills.” [...] Carter has had only a few minor missteps, team sources said, but he has yet to make the same error twice. He’s a pleaser by nature, one source said. The Eagles want Carter to take advantage of all their resources and the necessary steps to capitalize on his abilities. But they also don’t want to sap the joy of playing the game from a young man who is already making an impact. “That dude don’t really care about nothing else but getting straight to football,” Street said. “The fluff and duff isn’t really entertaining to him at this point. Especially in this day and age with all the technology that goes into athletes preparing their bodies, it’s funny to see that old school mindset come out of somebody so young.

Youth Movement - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles aren’t desperate this year. We have to guess that the value wasn’t right. Rather than force something, you go with the young players already in place. Draft picks like Sydney Brown and Nolan Smith will need to step up. Nakobe Dean is in Year 2, but still young. He needs to prove the team was right to count on him as the key LB this year. Ricks is a UDFA. That means there is less pressure on him, but this is a huge opportunity. If he plays well, Ricks could earn a job and prove he’s a good role player (or even better).

What on Earth happened to the Eagles’ running game - NBCSP

Last time they averaged under 3.0 in consecutive games and won both was in 2001 – they averaged 2.6 in a win over the Chargers and 2.7 in a win in Washington. They also averaged 3.6 vs. the Jets, and this is the first time they’ve been at 3.6 or worse in three straight games since 2009 (3.6 vs. Saints, 3.4 vs. Chiefs, 3.6 vs. Bucs). Their 3.1 average over the last three games is their worst in a three-game span since they had a 3.0 average over games against the Cowboys, Jets and Washington in 2015. You get the picture. The easy answer is that they really miss Cam Jurgens, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury. Jurgens has a 64.3 run block grade from Pro Football Focus and his replacement, Sua Opeta, is at 47.4.

Eagles Insights: Howie Roseman’s trade deadline, Nolan Smith’s development, ground game vs. Dallas - PHLY

Edge rusher would have made sense as a spot to bolster, considering it’s a priority position for the Eagles and they’re not getting enough production from their second and third group. Josh Sweat played 85 percent of the defensive snaps against Washington and Haason Reddick played 82 percent of the snaps. This is typically a rotation position, so it stood out that Brandon Graham played 19 percent of the snap and Derek Barnett and Nolan Smith played a combined 11 snaps. For comparison, in Week 8 last season, Reddick played 63 percent of the snaps and Sweat played 55 percent of the snaps. As I said on Tuesday’s PHLY Eagles show, the Eagles need Smith to be a version of a trade deadline acquisition. Smith has played only nine percent of the defensive snaps this season. He has one sack, one quarterback hit, and two pressures. He was the No. 30 overall pick who came from the top defense in college football and brought elite athletic traits. That profile should command more playing time — especially when there is a clear need for productive depth. If there’s any player on the depth chart who I’m expecting to take on a larger role in the big half of the schedule, it’s Smith.

Spadaro: Eagles special teams face big test vs. Dallas Cowboys - PE.com

An early indication of just how impactful the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams would be in this 2023 season happened in the opening game against the Giants when Dallas blocked a field goal attempt and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. Talk about setting a tone. Since then, the Cowboys have been a dominating third phase in all four sectors of the kicking game. Their placekicker, Brandon Aubrey, missed his opening point-after kick, but since then has hit on 17 PATs and all 18 of his field goal tries, including 3-of-3 from 50-plus yards (his long is 58 yards). Punter Bryan Anger is fourth in the NFL in gross punting average (51 yards per punt) and is third in net punting average (45.1 yards). Dallas blocked a punt last week in its win over the Rams, its second blocked kick of 2023. KaVontae Turpin is one of the game’s most dangerous return men, as he’s forced teams to kick away from him. He’s also an X-factor on offense, so keep an eye on him there. “He’s as dynamic as I’ve seen in a long time,” Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay said.

The McCarthy Chronicles: Cowboys offense looks nearly perfect after bye week adjustments - Blogging The Boys

To put this into more perspective, the Cowboys were dead last in the league in motion through the first seven weeks, using it on just 8.1% of all offensive plays. Against the Rams, they did it on 28.6% of their plays. That would rank them seventh in the NFL, just slightly behind Kellen Moore’s Chargers, if the Cowboys had that rate for the entire season. It worked well, too, as the Cowboys posted a positive EPA on two thirds of their plays that featured motion at the snap. Prescott had himself a day, too, throwing four scores and crossing 300 passing yards for the first time all year. That should make the pitch easier to keep this up going forward. While it’s easy to discount this by saying it was just the Rams, keep in mind that Los Angeles had only allowed four touchdown passes all year, and Prescott dropped four on them in just one game. Beyond that, though, it’s hard not to be at least a little encouraged by the schematic adjustments McCarthy showed on Sunday. It really did feel like he checked off all the complaints people had, and it paid off in a big way. That’s making good use of the bye week, Coach.

NFL Trade News: The Washington Commanders trade Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers - Hogs Haven

Young’s 5th-year option was declined by the Washington Commanders earlier this year, and he would have entered free agency next March if he wasn’t traded, franchise tagged, or extended by Washington. He started 35 games for the Commanders, including a playoff loss to the Buccaneers. Sweat had 14 sacks, 26 QB hits, 90 tackles, 6 forced fumbles, and 8 passes defended during his 3 1⁄2 seasons with Washington. Montez Sweat and Chase Young both getting traded, means the Commanders will have at least two new starting defensive ends for the remainder of the season. James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill would likely be the first up in the lineup. Veteran Efe Obada will move up the depth chart, and rookies KJ Henry and Andre Jones will also get more looks as backups.

Grading the NFC East teams’ moves at the trade deadline - PhillyVoice

Analysis: Young has been a disappointment in Washington after he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, however, he is having something of a breakout season, with 5 sacks in 7 games. What if he crushes it the rest of the season? The guy is only 24 years old. You can sign him to a long term deal, maybe tag him, and then see what kind of offers a new season might bring. But to just get rid of him for something close to the 100th overall pick? Good Lord what an atrocious return. Grade: D.

Giants sign QB Tommy DeVito to their active roster; Matt Barkley added to practice squad - Big Blue View

The Giants also signed veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, who played for head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills, to the practice squad. Barkley, 33, entered the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth-round draft choice in 2013 and has since spent time with Arizona (twice), Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo (twice), Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta. He has played only for the Eagles, Bears and Bills.

Buffalo Bills trade for Packers CB Rasul Douglas, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news, though it’s important to note that nothing has been made official from the Bills or Packers to this point. As such, specifics surrounding the trade have not been made available. Also per Rapoport, the Bills are sending the Packers a third-round pick in 2024 for a 2024 fifth-round pick and Douglas. [BLG Note: The Eagles will see Suuuuul when they host the Bills in Week 12.]

Raiders fire Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler - SB Nation

The 2023 NFL season now has its first major coaching move. Following a 3-5 start, the Las Vegas Raiders announced early Wednesday morning that the team has parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniels, and general manager David Ziegler. The Raiders are coming off a pair of losses, first a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears, who were starting undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent at quarterback, and then a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. During the loss to the Lions, wide receiver was visibly frustrated on the sideline, while being held to just one catch on seven targets. Adams was seen slamming his helmet to the turf after he and Jimmy Garoppolo failed to connect on a throw late in the game that could have gone for a big play.

