College Football Week 9: NFL Draft Observations and Players of the Week

Week 9 of college football featured a lot of highlights, lowlights, and downright head-scratching moments. Watching the slate of games Saturday, here is what I came away with.

Impressive bounce back from Caleb Williams. Though things shouldn’t work this way, the tides of discourse began to turn against Caleb Williams over the last two weeks. Two straight USC losses and a rare, bad game by Williams last week against Notre Dame and questions swirled about if Williams really is a first overall caliber player. On Saturday, the Cal Bears went up 43-29 early in the fourth quarter and it felt like those questions would just keep swirling with USC dropping a third game in a row. Then Caleb Williams turned it on, leading the Trojans on three scoring drives to put up 21 unanswered points. Williams looked unfazed by the pressure of the moment and calmly moved the ball down the field for USC. It was an impressive, mature performance by the talented junior signal caller. He showed great decision making, poise, and that big arm that everyone loves. He also moved the ball well with his feet, rushing for a score in the fourth quarter. Williams carrying USC to a win when they were in a tough spot was exactly the performance he needed to quiet some doubters.

Offensive Player of the Week: Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

Joe Alt is the best blocker in college football right now and his game against Pittsburgh is another notch in his belt. He dominated the Panthers defensive line, paving the way for Audric Estime while keeping Sam Hartman upright. The 6’8”, 320 pounder is just too big and strong for most college defensive linemen and his athleticism was on full display. He is playing like a top five pick right now.

Defensive Player of the Week: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Again. Laiatu Latu was part of a dominant defensive performance by UCLA to hold Colorado to 24 rushing yards and 16 points. Latu had two sacks and was a terror for four quarters, keeping Shedeur Sanders well off balanced. This was Laiatu Latu’s second multi-sack performance of the season and now the senior pass rusher has 8.5 sacks on the season through eight weeks.