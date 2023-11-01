Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Commanders road game

This was a really exciting and enjoyable game on offense, but a tough watch on defense. Sam Howell shredded this Philadelphia Eagles defense pretty badly. Let’s get into why.

Defense

The Washington Commanders came out with a lot of quick game. Sam Howell was decisive and it prevented the Eagles’ pass rush from winning. There were a lot of stick routes, slants, and screens in order to slow down the Eagles’ pass rush. I also think this set up a lot of the deep shots they took later on in the game, so you have to credit the Washington staff and Eric Bieniemy who appears to have a really good feel for a Sean Desai-led defense this season.

We also saw Sydney Brown start in the slot on early downs, and it was a bit of a rollercoaster. But it was fun! He definitely was not great in coverage, especially on quick slants and in breaking routes, but he was so good in run defense. More on that later!

Eagles Defense All22 thread vs. Washington. 1) Washington killed the Eagles early on with quick game. Sydney Brown had an interesting game, but I think it's fair to note he's not really a slot corner and looks a bit unnatural at times in man coverage. pic.twitter.com/JzAAXeZrw4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I saw a lot of comments online about the Eagles playing too much off-coverage, especially as Washington was running a lot of quick throws. I don’t entirely agree, as I thought the Eagles got beat when they played more press coverage too but I do not understand why you have to stand 10 yards off a running back who is lined up at receiver. Is James Bradberry really concerned about Brian Robinson beating him down the field?! This kind of stuff was too easy for Washington and it happened frequently on the first few drives.

2) I'm not going to go mad about the off coverage like some... But do we need our CB2 10 yards off Brian Robinson lined up at WR? Can a veteran like Bradberry not see a potential screen here? Washington did everything they could to nullify the Eagles pass rush and it worked. pic.twitter.com/NbcJYjNJBH — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I think it is pretty obvious to anyone who has watched the Eagles this year that the run defense is just not the same without Jordan Davis on the field. He may have been active for this game but I think it’s pretty obvious that he wasn’t fully healthy and didn’t play much. This run was a bit worrying, as it reminded me of last year. The Eagles have survived with light boxes this year due to the defensive line being dominant, but this is 2nd and 3 and the Eagles are heavily outnumbered in the box. This allows them to double Fletcher Cox then get to Nicholas Morrow (who plays this poorly) and then kick out Zach Cunningham. This leaves Darius Slay as the unblocked defender and we know he isn’t great at this, and he takes a horrible angle which leads to a 29-yard gain. This sets up the touchdown on the next play.

3) Eagles run D without Jordan Davis and with a 4-man front looked scarily like last year. Being outnumbered in the box puts more stress on your corners in run support and Slay takes a terrible single despite being unblocked. I saw this exact play a lot last year. pic.twitter.com/eEALSyzlya — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I thought the Eagles’ cornerbacks had some bad snaps in this one. The first touchdown was a bad rep by James Bradberry. I saw some people live complaining about Reed Blankenship as it looked like he was late getting over, but when you see the all22 you can clearly see this isn’t the case. It looks like a snap of quarter-quarter-half and Blankenship has to deal with Jahan Dotson running up the seam, meaning that Blankenship cannot get over to help Bradberry. Washington had run a lot of quick game stuff early on, and you can see James Bradberry expects a slant or curl and tries to jump it and gets done by the double move. It’s great offense by Washington, but also not great defense from Bradberry.

4) I saw some blame Blankenship for the 1st TD but it's definitely on Bradberry who predicts quick game and tries to jump the route. Blankenship has to take the vertical route from the slot so can't provide any help. It's good gameplanning by Washington and poor from Bradberry. pic.twitter.com/hbEc69X5oq — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

This was a really concerning play from Slay, who was saved by a fantastic pass rush by both Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean. I am not sure getting beat by 5 yards down the field by Byron Pringle is a great look. Slay’s positioning is all over the place, and I understand that Washington had run a lot of quick game, but you still have to expect a deep shot (especially from Pringle). This is pretty rough, and he’s incredibly lucky that Carter has a fantastic swim move and destroys the left guard quickly. Nakobe Dean was a fantastic blitzer in college, and it shows up here. Dean blows up Gibson and prevents Howell from being able to step into this throw which has a huge impact on the outcome of this play. Slay got very lucky here because this would have been a big touchdown. I did see him come out on Twitter and say that because it was an all-out blitz, he wasn’t worried about the deep shot. I understand that but you are only blitzing 6 and Washington has 6 in protection, it’s a bit risky just ignoring anything deep.

5) Slay got away with one here. Not quite sure why he's so aggressive on a shorter route but Pringle just runs straight by him. Luckily, Carter wins with a brilliant swim move and Nakobe Dean gets pressure on a blitz by blowing up the RB. Without this pressure this could be a… pic.twitter.com/ZbWh2vIBRg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I’m not making excuses for Sean Desai (well, I am, to an extent) but the secondary changes every single week and I notice errors occur weekly. You can moan all you want about it, but the sad truth is that it will happen when this happens...

The Eagles have had 8 different starting five combinations in their secondary in 8 games. pic.twitter.com/jmK0swRnpY — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 30, 2023

The second touchdown is an example of miscommunication. Washington runs some sort of four verticals and the Eagles rotate from two-high to single-high and play a form of cover 3. I do not know who is at fault here because nobody can unless they are in the room, but I would strongly guess that this is on Sydney Brown. Kevin Byard has only just joined the Eagles, so it could be him at fault, but I would guess that the deep safety is told to take any deep over routes as Byard does here. These deep over routes used to destroy defenses and the deep safety carrying that route has helped to stop them around the NFL. I would assume that Sydney Brown is supposed to carry his route vertically, rather than pass him off to safety. Either someone is at fault, or this is just straight-up cover 3 with no match principles which would be a pretty terrible way to run a defense in the modern NFL.

6) 2nd TD was weird. It looks like straight up cover 3 with no match element to deal with 3 vertical routes? I'm assuming someone's at fault here (likely Brown?) or it just feels way too easy. Maybe it is just straight up cover 3 but surely someone has to carry the vertical from… pic.twitter.com/7GfXlrQNRp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

This is a bit of a minor complaint but I am really not convinced by Nolan Smith when he drops into coverage. It’s easy to say that Desai should just let him line up and rush the quarterback, but I think a big reason why he was drafted was his ability to be versatile. I would like to see him get some more snaps to start to develop as he just feels very raw at everything, but the Eagles aren’t blessed with great depth at EDGE currently.

7) I totally get the 5-man front and drop an EDGE into coverage idea. It makes a lot of sense and it's a reason why Nolan Smith was drafted. But I haven't seen him look comfortable dropping into coverage once this year, and there is always a huge void behind him. The spacing is… pic.twitter.com/VeOJqms7jY — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

Sydney Brown in run support... WOW! You will not find many better at playing downhill and helping against the run. He had some fantastic reps coming downhill that did make me wonder about what he could do as a slot defender on early downs in the future.

8) The best thing about Sydney Brown in the slot... He was SO good when blitzing in run support. Having him as a slot CB as part of your run fit on defense feels like cheating at times. He is so physical in the box and quick at coming downhill. pic.twitter.com/CE4xw0cGnF — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

The thing that really concerned me from this one was the inability to deal with bunches on offense. This has been a problem all year and it continued in this game. There were a number of examples where the Eagles couldn’t handle bunches. I know I normally post these articles in chronological order, but I’ll post the couple of plays I filmed where the Eagles had problems against bunches because it was a real issue.

9) Expect opposing offenses to see this play on offense. Eagles cannot figure out how to handle bunches. Washington motions the RB over to create a 4 strong look and the Eagles leave a WR totally free. Luckily, Sam Howell has predetermined he's going to the left on 4th down or… pic.twitter.com/6h101CKPN4 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

11) Once again - issues defending bunches! The Eagles don't pass off routes and it's just easy money against man coverage consistently. This feels like something for me @ShaneHaffNFL to explore this evening... pic.twitter.com/rcSHF33wru — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I thought the player that surprised me the most on film was Dean. I expected him to be pretty bad based on the comments I saw online and my gut feeling when watching live, but he was a lot better than I thought. He struggled at times in pass coverage but I thought he had some really good snaps against the run. This one stood out in particular. The speed and burst to get into the backfield and make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage is outstanding. I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to develop over the second half of the season.

10) I thought Nakobe Dean was a lot, lot better than people online said. He was always around the ball. I loved seeing him fly downhill and make the tackle in the backfield. This is a lovely play. pic.twitter.com/zZRYmjmm7f — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

It just felt like Washington had a brilliant feel for what the Eagles were going to call on defense. This touchdown is a simple double slant against man coverage (which happened a lot), and Blankenship is beaten by Logan Thomas. I think Reed Blankenship will be disappointed here as he starts off with inside leverage, but Thomas does a really good job opening up Blaneknship and then cutting across him. It’s hardly terrible coverage, but it’s a really good throw and catch. Sometimes you have to say fair play to the offense! Blankenship had one of the worst games I’ve seen him play, and I thought he largely struggled in man coverage but he did have some tough coverage assignments too.

12) Blankenship had some poor reps in man coverage. But you know things are going against you when passes like this are completed. It's not awful coverage but it's a fantastic throw by Howell who was just locked in all game. His ball placement in the short game was outstanding. pic.twitter.com/I0f8RJuH2D — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

The Eagles’ defense got better in the stats column as the game went on... but I don’t think they got much better on film. If I’m honest, most of the positive plays came from mistakes from Washington’s offense. I wish I could talk about a cool schematic adjustment that Desai made but, if there was one, I didn’t see it!

13) I would love to say the stops on defense was because the Eagles got better but... it felt more like Washington just made mistakes and stopped completing everything. The Eagles really didn't get to grips with Washington's pass game at all. Even the INT was just a poor throw. pic.twitter.com/m3xKPokUzU — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

It’s been a pretty negative thread so far... so let’s talk about Reddick! He is so clutch at the end of games and it feels like he has a lot of huge sacks in the past year in the 4th quarter. This is as good as a rush as you will see and it feels like he gets to the quarterback instantly.

14 Been a pretty negative thread so let's throw in a positive play towards the end from Reddick. He shows up in so so many big moments. Both Reddick and Sweat are elite edge rushers and they still feel extremely underrated by a lot of people. Both were really good once again. pic.twitter.com/RaWPtvyePl — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

I mentioned earlier that sometimes you just have to say fair play to the offense... here is another example. I have no idea why Sam Howell plays so well against the Eagles but he was fantastic again. This is a dime. The Eagles rotate from two-high to single-high and it looks like another snap of cover-1 man coverage. I have pointed out in recent weeks that the Eagles' backside safety (it was Terrell Edmunds) has struggled to pick up these deep-over routes. It looks like Blankenship is supposed to carry the deep over, as James Bradberry is clearly playing with outside leverage and he fails to get into perfect position. Despite all of that, Jamison Crowder is hardly wide open, and it’s an absolute dime by Howell once again.

15) Forgot to post this one earlier... But what can you say about this one! The Eagles rotate from two-high to single-high again and Blankenship carries the deep-over. He doesn't play it that well, but it's a fantastic throw by Howell. He made some errors but Howell had a really… pic.twitter.com/ekCwPIw2bB — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) November 1, 2023

As always, thank you for all the lovely comments on these posts. I do appreciate it! If you want even more analysis, remember to check out the podcast on the BGN feed!