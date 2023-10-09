Monday Night Football: Packers vs. Raiders

The final game of Week 5 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).

Green Bay leads the all-time series between these teams, 8-5, and their eight wins have come in the eight most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2019, when the Raiders were still in Oakland, with the Packers getting a home win, 42-24.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Seahawks on Monday night, in our Week 5 rooting guide:

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: AFC team over NFC team. Root for the Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 158 (GB), 83 (LV), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (LV)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers: +2.5 (+110)

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-130)

Over/under: 45.5 points

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.