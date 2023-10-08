Eagles’ NFC East lead improves with every division rival losing in Week 5

Life is good for the Philadelphia Eagles right now.

As if beating the Los Angeles Rams to remain undefeated wasn’t cool enough, the Birds got to enjoy all three of their NFC East rivals losing in Week 5.

Here’s an updated looking at the division standings:

1) Philadelphia Eagles: 5-0

2) Dallas Cowboys: 3-2

3) Washington Commanders: 2-3

4) New York Giants: 1-4

The most noteworthy development, of course, is the Cowboys losing on Sunday Night Football. And not just losing ... but flat out getting their asses kicked by the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas simply can’t get the monkey off their back.

The 49ers looking this good surely isn’t a comforting thought when it comes to the Eagles trying to get the No. 1 seed again to give them the most favorable path to the Super Bowl. But that’s a concern for down the road when the Birds host SF in Week 13.

For now, the Eagles should be happy to have an early two-game lead in a division where there hasn’t been a repeat winner since 2004. Creating margin for error by banking wins early on is important with Philly’s schedule about to get much tougher real soon.

RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys and I will discuss all things about the division in this week’s episode of the NFC East Mixtape podcast on BGN Radio. I have a feeling you won’t want to miss that one, so, make sure to subscribe!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS