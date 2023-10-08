Eagles open as road favorites against team they’ve never lost to

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 after beating the Los Angeles Rams. The Birds will look to stay undefeated in more way than one when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

The first way is advancing to 6-0 this season.

The second way is advancing to 13-0 in their all-time series against the Jets that dates back to 1973. 50 years!

If the betting line is any indication, the Eagles are in a good position to extend their winning streaks. Philly is entering the game as 6.5-point road favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

After beating the Rams, the Eagles are now 13-1 straight up and 7-7 against the spread in 14 games as road favorites during the Nick Sirianni era.

There’s certainly reason to feel good about the Birds entering this one. They’re coming off their most encouraging win of the season; it feels like things are starting to click.

But to take the Jets lightly would be a mistake. New York is certainly not as threatening as they would be with Aaron Rodgers under center. But despite the fact he got hurt before completing a pass this season, the Jets have mostly played competitive football:

Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills — The Jets battled back from a 13 to 3 deficit to force the game to overtime and win.

Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys — The Jets lost by 20 points on the road. It was a one-score game at halftime before the Cowboys pulled away in part due to logging three interceptions.

Week 3 vs. New England Patriots — The Jets lost to Bill Belichick once again but they almost pulled off a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play.

Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs — The Jets lost by just three points in game where that was decided by a controversial holding penalty. Wait, why does that sound familiar?

Week 5 at Denver Broncos — The Jets won by 10 on the road.

The Jets are not the total laughingstock they once were.

That said, Zach Wilson shouldn’t exactly having the Eagles shaking in their boots. The third-year quarterback has produced four touchdowns to six turnovers (five interceptions, one lost fumble) this season.

This could be another game that’s close until the Eagles ultimately pull away at the end. What say you?