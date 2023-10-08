Eagles-Rams instant reactions!

Heading into this game, one of the biggest storylines was Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp’s regular season debut and boy did he make things interesting. The Eagles defense had no answers for Cooper Kupp in the first half. It was a shoot out. He was cooking early, he had 5 catches for 56 yards on the opening drive alone but it was nice to see the Rams offense struggle to get things going in the second half in order for the Birds to pull away and seal the game.

The Dallas Goedert show was long overdue. Goedert entered Week 4 with just 88 yards, but he was an impact player against the Rams finishing the game with 117 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts’ legs were officially activated today, he had his running game so far this season. Jalen Hurts finished with 375 total yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Jalen Carter continues to make his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year, he picked up 2 sacks, and Haason Reddick had back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter!

Red zone offense continues to be horrible and the secondary still needs to be better but the Eagles remain undefeated, 5-0 baby!!!

