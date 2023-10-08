Eagles start 5-0 two seasons in a row for the first time in franchise history

The Eagles still need to figure out how to be productive in the red zone, but they managed to pull off a big win on the road against the Rams in Week 5. The win puts them at 5-0 so far this season, marking the first time in franchise history that they’ve been undefeated through Week 5 two seasons in a row.

There’s obviously still a lot of football to be played, but head coach Nick Sirianni constantly emphasizes their goal of going 1-0 each and every week. They don’t look too far ahead, and don’t get stuck in the past. It’s that dawg mentality after all. And it’s still working for them.

Despite their red zone struggles, the Eagles offense is still absolutely dominating. They get down the field with relative ease, and on Sunday against the Rams, both A.J. Brown (127) and Dallas Goedert (111) had over 100-yard days, with Jalen Hurts finishing the game with 303 passing yards.

Brown’s 127 receiving yards in Week 5 makes it three weeks in a row for the wide receiver with over 120 yards — 131 yards against the Bucs, and 175 yards against the Commanders. It’s the first time since Mike Quick in 1983 that an Eagles player has recorded the feat. Brown also topped 5,000 career receiving yards thanks to Sunday’s performance.

Again, the Eagles have yet to put together a complete offensive game, but there is so much potential there that they still find ways to win. And, as Jalen Hurts likes to say, winning is the main thing — and they’re going to keep the main thing, the main thing.