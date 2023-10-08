Cowboys vs. 49ers: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 5 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (4-0).

The Niners narrowly lead the all-time series between these NFC teams, 15-14-1, but the Cowboys have won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back at the end of the 2020 season, with Dallas winning at home, 41-33.

Both teams are playing really good football so far this season, and while Eagles fans will (always) want the Cowboys to lose for NFC East purposes, the Niners are going to be a problem at some point and it might be good for them to get a loss or two here in the next few weeks.

Related Eagles rooting guide for Week 5 games

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (DAL), 85 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 227 (DAL), 226 (SF)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (+145)

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-175)

Over/under: 45 points

SB Nation Blogs

Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!