Eagles-Rams inactives: Moro Ojomo active for his first NFL game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Fletcher Cox, Marlon Tuipulotu, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, Rashaad Penny, and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Cox, Tuipulotu, and Brown were ruled out on the final injury report. As was Cam Jurgens, who was later place on injured reserve.

Jurgens being out means Sua Opeta is starting at right guard. It also means rookie offensive lineman Tyler Steen is active for the first time in his career.

Multiple defensive tackle injuries means rookie Moro Ojomo is active for his first NFL regular season game. Ojomo is part of a five-man DT rotation that also includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Kentavius Street.

Brown’s absence means the Eagles only have three healthy safeties: Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, and Terrell Edmunds. Evans is active for the first time since getting hurt in Week 3.

Penny was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday; he was ruled doubtful due to an illness. He likely would’ve been a healthy scratch anyway.

Albert O was active for the first time in his Eagles career last week but he did not play any snaps. And now he’s back to being a healthy scratch.

Under the NFL’s new third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Bradley Roby and Braden Mann are both active after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. Roby is making his Eagles debut ... and his snap count will be something to watch.

Quez Watkins is active for the first time since Week 2. It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles split playing time between him and Olamide Zaccheaus as WR3.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

DT Fletcher Cox - Injury.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Injury.

S Sydney Brown - Injury.

RB Rashaad Penny - Fourth RB.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam - Fourth TE.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

Los Angeles Rams Inactive List

Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. Jackson missed two practices before being limited on Friday. We’ll see if he can last through the entire game.

WR Demarcus Robinson

OLB Nick Hampton

OL Zach Thomas

OL Joe Noteboom

DE Desjuan Johnson