Eagles vs. Rams: Fourth quarter scores updates

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 4:06 [Eagles 23, Rams 14]: Jake Elliott makes another 26-yard field goal after an impressive drive that once again fails in the red zone.

4Q - 12:29 [Eagles 20, Rams 14]: Eagles are forced to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Jake Elliott — his second of the day — to extend their lead.

2Q - 0:00 [Eagles 17, Rams 14]: Jalen Hurts led a huge drive at the end of the first half to get into the endzone thanks to the Brotherly Shove.

2Q - 0:32 [Eagles 10, Rams 14]: Rams take the lead before halftime with a 22-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua.

2Q - 2:15 [Eagles 10, Rams 7]: Eagles settle for a 34-yard field goal to take the lead.

1Q - 2:01 [Eagles 7, Rams 7]: Matthew Stafford threw a 3-yard pass to Tutu Atwell to put the Rams on the board and tie things up.

1Q - 8:37 [Eagles 7, Rams 0]: Dallas Goedert finally got into the endzone with a 6-yard pass by Jalen Hurts.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.