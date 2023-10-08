 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Rams: Second quarter scores updates

After the first quarter, the Eagles and Rams are tied at a score of 7-7.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

This is your second quarter thread for the 2023 Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

1Q - 2:01 [Eagles 7, Rams 7]: Matthew Stafford threw a 3-yard pass to Tutu Atwell to put the Rams on the board and tie things up.

1Q - 8:37 [Eagles 7, Rams 0]: Dallas Goedert finally got into the endzone with a 6-yard pass by Jalen Hurts.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

