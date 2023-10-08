Eagles vs. Rams: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road in Week 5, and will face the Los Angeles Rams in California on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time the team will play in SoFi Stadium since it opened in 2020, and they’ll be doing so against what has developed into an explosive Sean McVay-offense and a defense that continues to dominate through Aaron Donald.

The Eagles have all the tools they need to combat these challenges, but we’re all still waiting for the team to put together a complete, 60-minute performance. Playing clean and disciplined football is going to be particularly important in this game.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

SCORE UPDATES

1Q - 2:01 [Eagles 7, Rams 7]: Matthew Stafford threw a 3-yard pass to Tutu Atwell to put the Rams on the board and tie things up.

1Q - 8:37 [Eagles 7, Rams 0]: Dallas Goedert finally got into the endzone with a 6-yard pass by Jalen Hurts.

TWITTER UPDATES

