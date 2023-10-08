It’s Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including one NFC East team, when the Giants play the Dolphins down in Miami.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until later in the day — against the Los Angeles Rams —, so you can just sit back and enjoy the early slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Ravens vs. Steelers on CBS.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 5 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, October 8

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

HOUSTON TEXANS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 113 (HOU), 85 (ATL) | XM: 385 (HOU), 226 (ATL)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 158 (CAR), 83 (DET) | XM: 385 (CAR), 227 (DET)

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 132 (NYG), 133 (MIA) | XM: 388 (NYG), 229 (MIA)

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 109 (TEN), 104 (IND) | XM: 384 (TEN), 225 (IND)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (NO), 111 (NE) | XM: 389 (NO), 230 (NE)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (BAL), 82 (PIT) | XM: 387 (BAL), 228 (PIT)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 5 early games here in the comment section.