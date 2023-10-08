Eagles vs. Rams Week 5 game preview and predictions

It’s hard to know what to make of the Los Angeles Rams. And thus it’s hard to know what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 5 game against them.

It does seem like this will be the Birds’ biggest test yet. Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback the Eagles have faced this year. Sean McVay should be able to cook up mismatches in LA’s favor with Philly’s defense looking vulnerable in pass coverage.

The onus is on Jalen Carter and the Eagles’ defensive line to help out the back end by dominating up front. They’ll probably need to force a turnover or two.

It’s also on Jalen Hurts to build on his best passing performance of the season last week. He might need to help the Eagles outpace the Rams’ scoring in a shootout. And there’s no good reason for him not to when he’s facing a relatively anonymous defense outside of Aaron Donald.

The 2023 Eagles have not earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to counting on them beating an opponent very comfortably. We’ll say it’s another close game with a Jake Elliott field goal being the difference between winning and losing.

Poll Will the Eagles beat the Rams?

78% Yes (354 votes)

21% No (97 votes)

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 27 to 24, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Bradley Roby logs an interception in his first game with the Eagles.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.