NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 5

Before the fifth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 5 games.

My overall record so far is 36-28 after going 7-9 last week. The BGN community is also 36-28.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 5 GAMES

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-12.5): The Dolphins will rebound after last week’s loss. The Giants cannot keep up with their ability to score. This is my Lock Of The Week pick for The SB Nation NFL Show. PICK: Dolphins -12.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at DETROIT LIONS (-9.5): The Panthers beat up on the Lions last year, which leads me to believe Detroit will not be overlooking this game. The Lions are well-rested coming off Thursday Night Football in Week 4. They’ll be ready to put forth a butt-kicking. PICK: Lions -9.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-4.5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Ravens will win this game but betting against Mike Tomlin as a home underdog isn’t a comforting thought. The Steelers will make it close. PICK: Steelers +4.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-2): Why are the Falcons favored? Desmond Ridder stinks. PICK: Texans +2

TENNESSEE TITANS (-2.5) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: One week after losing to Cleveland 3 to 27, the Titans beat Cincy 27 to 3. Palindrome scoring. The Titans’ toughness cannot be entirely discounted. PICK: Titans -2.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-1.5): Don’t like making a pick in this game. But I’ll lean with the home team bouncing back after a bad Week 4 loss. The Saints’ quarterback situation is worth fading. PICK: Patriots -1.5

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: This is the Eagles’ toughest test of the season thus far. The Rams’ passing attack figures to cause issues for Philly’s defense. But the Birds should be able to do enough damage in the trenches to win a game decided by another Jake Elliott field goal. PICK: Rams +4

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: I feel like I might be a sucker for continuing to give the Bengals the benefit of the doubt but that’s where I’m at. Perhaps a Jonathan Gannon defense is the get-right game that Joe Burrow needs! PICK: Bengals -3

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3.5) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Count on Kirk Cousins to beat a good team at your own peril. PICK: Chiefs -3.5

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS (-2.5): The Jets seem bound for revenge following Sean Payton’s comments about Nathaniel Hackett ... but I don’t love betting on Zach Wilson. Even against a bad Broncos defense. PICK: Broncos -2.5

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3.5): The 49ers have earned all the benefit of the doubt going up against the Cowboys. PICK: 49ers -3.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2): Jordan Love will rebound after last week’s tough outing. The Packers will win outright. PICK: Packers +2