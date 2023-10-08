Eagles rooting guide for Week 5 games

The fifth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 5 games.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Eagles will be 5-0 overall with a win.

NFC EAST

CHICAGO BEARS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Commanders lost on Thursday night to fall to 2-3. Good development.

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Giants are very bad and more losses will be coming so it wouldn’t be the worst thing if they lucked into a random win here before losing on the road in Buffalo next weekend. The worst thing would be if they lose out and get a chance to draft a new quarterback, such as Caleb Williams. Root for the Giants.

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The idea that the Eagles should actually be rooting for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers so that Philly has a better chance at the No. 1 is too cute. Need I remind you there hasn’t been a repeat division winner in the NFC East since 2004? To merely assume the Eagles will take care of business in that regard is a bit much. Also, c’mon, it’s the Cowboys we’re talking about here. It’ll be very fun to see them continue to struggle against the 49ers. The Eagles can worry about No. 1 seed implications later on, such as when they host San Fran later this season. Beat them then and they’ll have a valuable head-to-head tiebreaker. Root for the 49ers.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. Root for the Patriots.

HOUSTON TEXANS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Eagles will prefer to see a non-Saints team win the NFC South. Root for the Falcons.

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Eagles own the more favorable of their own or the Titans’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the pick to be as early as possible. Root for the Colts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at BUFFALO BILLS (London): The Eagles will prefer to see a non-Titans team win the AFC South, so, might as well root for old friend Doug Pederson here. Root for the Jags.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Eagles own the Vikings’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Root for the Chiefs.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CAROLINA PANTHERS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions are obviously the bigger threat to the Eagles’ playoff seeding outlook. Root for the Panthers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: AFC team over NFC team, even though Jonathan Gannon’s team isn’t very good. Root for the Bengals.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: AFC team over NFC team. Root for the Raiders.

WHAT’S LEFT

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Eagles play the Jets in Week 6. If the Jets lose to the Broncos, one could say they’ll be more motivated to win that game. Then again, if the Jets lose to the Broncos, they’re a pretty bad team.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Doesn’t matter.

Bye week teams: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers