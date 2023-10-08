Eagles News: The Brotherly Shove getting banned will be “a pathetic display of unfairness and cowardice”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles mailbag: We all realize the NFL is going to ban the ‘tush push,’ right? - PhillyVoice

My guess is that it will be banned. The primary argument against it was that it is an “unstoppable play,” but as we have seen, other teams that run it are getting stopped pretty regularly. It seems it’s only “unstoppable” when one team does it. Now that the “unstoppable play” fallacy has been put to bed, you can see the narratives changing. Now it’s “an ugly play,” or “not a football play,” or whatever aesthetic reasoning commentators or even a certain defensive coordinator can come up to argue that it should be banned. Spoiler: There will soon be people who call it a dangerous play, predictably pointing to the Giants’ failed tush push against the Seahawks last Monday night, when two Giants players got hurt on the play, even if one of them really had nothing to do with the play and wasn’t even being shoved from behind. But ultimately, my read is that there are enough people that seem to be vehemently against it, and plenty of teams that don’t want to have to prepare for it, that it’ll be legislated out of the game. It’ll be a pathetic display of unfairness and cowardice when it happens, and yet, it really won’t even matter all that much because the Eagles will continue to convert regular QB sneaks at an impressive clip anyway.

Brotherly shove: The controversial play has the attention of the competition committee, and the NFL and the NFLPA plan to study all the injury data related to the play, as is customary, during the off-season, per a league official, especially after two Giants were injured on the… pic.twitter.com/Ivwse05FGL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Eagles-Rams Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 5 enemy - BGN

LA has been so much better than I expected them to be this season. They’ll make this game close but I’m expecting the Eagles to pull this one out. The Eagles have a defensive line that will overwhelm the Rams’ O-line. I know LA was able to hold up against the 49ers earlier in the season but Philly’s line is a tad better to me. I’m especially worried about Jalen Carter having a breakout game against this unit. Philadelphia is the more physical team in the trenches and that’s why I’m picking them to win this week. My score prediction: Eagles 21-17.

Rams vs. Eagles prop bets: Week 5’s best props for individuals - Turf Show Times

BONUS: D’Andre Swift, over/under 14.5 rush attempts. I don’t see any way the Eagles win this game if the second-leading rusher in the league doesn’t have more than 14 carries in this one. The Rams rank as a middle of the pack run defense and eighth in passing defense. While I think the Eagles will be able to find more success than other teams have testing the secondary, it doesn’t mean you can just abandon the run and beat this Rams team. Swift is on fire, the Rams give up 4.4 yards per carry and over 100 yards per game. Philadelphia legitimately runs the ball more than anyone in the league as they average 35 carries a game. To me, this is a no-brainer. Swift is on fire, the Eagles need Swift, the Eagles need to run the ball to win and the Eagles run the ball more than anyone. Should be an easy money prop here for Swift.

Eagles notebook: What A.J. Brown has learned about Philly fans - NBCSP

Brown, 26, was a great high school baseball player and was drafted by the Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft. But Brown went to Ole Miss to play football and never played baseball beyond the high school level. “Playing in the Bank (Citizens Bank Park) would be crazy,” Brown said. “Even Bryson (Stott’s) home run, that was crazy. Everybody was singing his walk-up song and he goes out and hits a grand slam. It was electric. I would love to play in the Bank. Even in center field, even if I was the opposing team. Just to see the atmosphere. It was crazy.”

Game Preview: Eagles vs. Rams - PE.com

1. Kupp and Nacua power dangerous Rams passing game. The return of wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who hasn’t played since Week 10 of last season and who spent the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, adds a powerful element to a dynamic passing game. Kupp is one of the game’ most prolific wide receivers and he’s going to be a challenge for the Eagles’ pass defense, which now includes newly signed cornerback Bradley Roby, who was elevated from the practice squad. Through four games, Los Angeles had used rookie Puka Nacua as the primary pass catcher – his 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards on 52 targets lead the NFL. So, the question for Sean Desai’s defense is this: How do the Eagles account for those two receivers, along with tight end Tyler Higbee, who has 16 receptions for 169 yards in the Rams’ 2-2 start? The Eagles once again won’t have safety Sydney Brown, but safety Justin Evans returns after missing Sunday’s game.

Ron Rivera is repeating history with the Commanders, and it’s time for him to go - SB Nation

It’s tough to discuss firing Rivera. It’s difficult because of his demeanor and personal story, but if the coach is truly going to be honest with himself and look at every aspect of the team Rivera will learn that he’s the problem. Sure, he might not be why the team is losing right now — but his approach to football has led to this team having no fire or drive. We’ve approached the point where the Commanders need a new coach in charge, before the passivity in the organization turns into apathy by the fans.

Cowboys mailbag: Issues at linebacker? Players to target before the trade deadline? - Blogging The Boys

So it’s all about finding the right player and contract to work in Dallas. Last year, they tried to go after Brandin Cooks but could not get a deal done with the Texans because Houston wouldn’t take on much of his remaining contract. The Cowboys have around $12 million in current cap space, so what player fits that? If Dallas wants to add an A+ talent at linebacker, Devin White of the Buccaneers could be an intriguing option. White could be a name to watch if the Bucs have a losing record before the trade deadline, as he requested to be traded in the offseason and is owed $7 million this year. It would be an immediate upgrade for what’s already in place at linebacker, and he would be a free agent in 2024.

Is Washington’s defense better with Chase Young out of the line-up? - Hogs Haven

How could the addition of a so-called “generational talent” make the unit he’s on play worse? The only thing that comes to mind, and that was pointed out repeatedly during the 2021 season, is that any unit requires cohesive play in order to optimize performance. During that season, in particular, both Sweat and Young were accused of “freelancing” from a variety of sources. Essentially, it appeared they were playing to boost their individual accolades, as opposed to performing a less flashy role in a functional defense. I’m hearing rumblings of similar complaints this year about Young - though his individual statistics are at the top of the league. In any case, I’ll leave that topic for others to explore more deeply at this point. I simply wanted to share this counterintuitive finding in the hopes we might get to the bottom of this mystery.

Saquon Barkley not expected to play for Giants vs. Dolphins - Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley is not expected to play Sunday when the New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins. The Giants’ star running back is expected to miss a third consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. Barkley suffered the injury near the end of the Giants’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Barkley had said late in the week that he was “in a better spot” than he had been a week prior. “I would love to be out there. I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track,” Barkley said. “I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates.” It looks like that won’t be enough for this week.

