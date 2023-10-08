NFL in London Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) are set to play their second consecutive game in London, facing off against the Buffalo Bills (3-1) on Sunday morning.

Buffalo leads the all-time series between these teams, 9-7, and the home team has won the past four meetings. And while the Bills are technically the home team in Sunday’s matchup, Jacksonville certainly has the advantage given how often they’ve played across the pond. They last faced off back in 2021, with the Jaguars narrowly winning at home, 9-6.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s game:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Wembley Stadium | London

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl

Sirius: 109 (JAX), 104 (BUF), 133 (National) | XM: 384 (JAX), 225 (BUF), 228 (National)

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars: +5.5 (+200)

Buffalo Bills: -5.5 (-245)

Over/Under: 48.5

SB Nation Blogs

Jaguars: www.BigCatCountry.com

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Discuss this game in the open thread below. Stay tuned for other open threads that will be posted today.