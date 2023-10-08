What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Jake Elliott Appreciation Post Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

Anyone who watched that game knew this was going to be a Jake Elliott themed WTS. That man is the best kicked we’ve had since Akers, and to be honest, I’m ready to call him our greatest kicker in general. To think we scooped him up off a practice squad still blows my mind.

Elliott’s unshakable kicking aside, that game was too damn close. The Birds should have made Washington look silly, instead the Commanders opened up the game by easily driving down the field. They did it more than once too. Granted, there were some, we’ll say, questionable calls from the zebras. I won’t be getting into the antics of the officials though.

Except to say; lol they are just going to start flagging up for the Brotherly Shove because we are too good at it.

That’s my rant for the week, let’s get to it!

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Jake Elliott Has More Points Than The Giants Edition

Not An Ideal Start (0-7)

SWIFT TIES IT UP! (7-7)

Washington Takes The Lead (7-14)

DEFENSE!

Washington Extends Their Lead (17-7)

DEVONTA SMITH IS A GROWN MAN!!!

Jakey Makey 1 (10-17)

The Eagles Did Not Fumble: Jake Makes Again (13-17)

AJ Brown Just Embarrassing Defenses (21-17)

Just Going To Pretend That 3rd and 11 Call Did Happen and Skip To Jakey Makey x3 (24-17)

Washington Ties (24-24)

Hurts Has A Weak Ass Arm (31-24)

Pain. (31-31)

Blank Sacrifices His Arm For the Cause

JAKE ELLIOTT WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OT!!! (34-31)

My heart still doesn’t feel right after that win and we have the Rams coming up in a few hours. Going to have to familiarize myself with heart medications if the season keeps up this way. Shout out to the Washington Fanbase. They we’re generally positive and never really dove deep into any kind of negativity.... unlike some other fans I know.

See yous all next week, and as always