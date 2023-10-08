Eagles vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are back on the road for a Week 5, West Coast matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

With the Dolphins losing last week, the Eagles are now just one of two teams undefeated through this point in the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will remind you that winning is all the matters, and that it’s always been the main thing.

Still, the team is four games in with quite a list of things to clean up. The penalties have been a problem, and have negated some big plays. Jason Kelce said this week that the NFL warned the Eagles that Landon Dickerson had been lining up in the neutral zone during QB sneaks — but regarding the penalty last Sunday, Kelce claims they mistakenly were looking at his other hand on the call.

It’s incredible the kind of offensive production Philly is having right now, especially considering what’s been left on the field. Sirianni took responsibility for their struggles in the red zone, saying the coaches need to put players in better positions. The head coach is looking to get their success rate in that area back to what they were doing last year.

It’ll be a tough day for the Eagles against the Aaron Donald-led defense, and with Cam Jurgens out and Sua Opeta primed to take his spot, the offensive line is going to have to pull off some impressive maneuvering — something they’re more than capable of doing. But, it won’t be easy.

Philly’s secondary will also have a tough task stopping rookie standout Puka Nacua and Tute Atwell, with DC Sean Desai noting they do a good job of creating matchups off motions. Sirianni spoke during the week about his respect for Rams’ head coach Sean McVay and his offensive mind, so they are expecting a challenging day.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Referee: Bill Vinovich (Eagles are 9-9 in 18 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 134 (PHI), 82 (LAR) | XM: 387 (PHI), 228 (LAR)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -4 (-198)

Los Angeles Rams: +4 (+180)

Over/under: 50.5

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these team, 21-18-1, and have won six of their seven most-recent meetings. However, these teams last faced off early in the 2020 season, and the Rams had a big road win in Philly, 37-19. This will be the first time the Eagles will play in SoFi Stadium since it opened three years ago.

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)