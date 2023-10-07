Eagles roster moves and injury updates announced ahead of Rams game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three roster moves and two injury updates ahead of their Week 5 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. An overview:

G/C Cam Jurgens was placed on injured reserve.

CB Bradley Roby and P Braden Mann were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

WR Britain Covey was removed from the injury report after originally being ruled questionable to play on Friday.

RB Rashaad Penny was added to the injury report. He is ruled doubtful due to an illness.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for Roby and third for Mann.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

CAM JURGENS

Jurgens suffered a foot sprain in Week 4. It was previously reported that he could miss multiple weeks and now we know that’s definitely the case. Jurgens must miss the Eagles’ next four games before being eligible to be activated from IR:

Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 6 at New York Jets

Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8 at Washington Commanders

The Eagles will hope to have Jurgens back in time for their Week 9 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgens was playing relatively well prior to injury; Pro Football Focus has him ranked tied for 15th out of 57 guards this season (minimum 50% snaps).

Sua Opeta will be the Eagles’ starting right guard during Jurgens’ absence.

BRADLEY ROBY

The Eagles only signed Roby to their practice squad earlier this week. The team is hoping he can contribute as a nickel cornerback. It’s hard to expect him to play the entire game since he’s so new to the defense ... but he could see some rotational snaps in the slot with James Bradberry primarily playing there until Roby is up to speed.

BRADEN MANN

Aside from one good pin deep punt in Week 4, Mann has mostly underwhelmed. The Eagles shouldn’t be in a rush to use a roster spot on him at this rate. But since this is the last week that they can temporarily elevate Mann, they’ll have to figure out what they want to do at punter. Jurgens going to IR does open up a roster spot.

BRITAIN COVEY

Covey is now the first player to suffer a concussion and play in the next game since last season. The Eagles will be glad to have Covey available since — putting one bad fumble in Week 2 aside — he’s been a positive contributor as their punt returner.

RASHAAD PENNY

Penny was bound to be a healthy scratch anyway so it doesn’t mean much that he was added to the injury report.