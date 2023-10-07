Sua Opeta is an X-factor for Eagles vs. Rams

The Eagles will look to keep their win streak alive on Sunday against the LA Rams. On the latest episode on The EPA Podcast for BGN Radio, Shane Haff dives into one of the biggest matchups to watch for.

The Eagles have a massive talent advantage over the Rams’ defense. However, with right guard Cam Jurgens dealing with a foot injury, Sua Opeta will be faced with a tough challenge going up against seven-time first-team All-Pro Aaron Donald.

After returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for six games last season, Aaron Donald continues to prove just how disruptive he is. So far this season, Donald has 2.5 sacks and six QB hits and according to Pro Football Focus. He ranks first in pass-rush grade, pressures and pass-rush win rate among defensive tackles this season.

“He’s the most talented player on this defense, he’s one of the best defensive players in the history of the league. They’re going to get Aaron Donald rushing on Sua Opeta, it’s going to be their main focus. They’re going to try to exploit Opeta stepping in and making this start in the place of Cam Jurgens.”

Opeta did replace Jurgens in the second half of Week 4 and according to head coach Nick Sirianni he played “outstanding.”

Sunday marks Opeta’s fifth career start and it’ll be his toughest challenge yet.

“The Eagles have to have a plan for that and it can’t just be sliding Jason Kelce to help because they’re really good at isolating Aaron Donald giving those one-on-one rush looks. Sua Opeta is going to be a big part of this game. He has to be able to hold up with some help against Aaron Donald and not allow him to wreck this game. That’s the only way the Rams defense should be able to contain the Eagles.”