College Football Week 6: NFL Prospects to Watch

The games are really ramping up now. There are some more fantastic contests to watch this weekend and tons of NFL draft prospects that should put on quite a show. Here is who I will be keeping an eye on.

All listed times are Eastern Standard Time

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas v. Oklahoma (12 PM on ABC)

Few things in college football are as fun as the Red River Rivalry. This ranked showdown promises to be another high scoring chapter in the long history of these two teams facing off. With two juiced up offenses, expect a lot out of Xavier Worthy. Texas’ speedy playmaker should be a huge factor in this shootout.

Jack Sawyer, Edge Defender, Ohio State v. Maryland (12 PM on Fox)

Jack Sawyer has been a force for the Buckeyes this season and a big reason the defense has become a strength on the team. Maryland won’t be an easy task, with a very underrated quarterback and offense. Sawyer will need to put on another show to slow Taulia Tagovailoa and company.

Laiatu Latu, Edge Defender, UCLA v. Washington State (3 PM on PAC 12 Network)

Speaking of big time talents on the defensive line, Laiatu Latu will need a huge game for the Bruins on Saturday. Washington State’s offense is no joke with Cam Ward throwing the ball and putting pressure on Ward will be crucial to getting a conference win. Latu has had a great season so far and will need to keep it going against the Wildcats.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama v. Texas A&M (3:30 PM on CBS)

Though Texas A&M is not ranked, they’re still one of the more talented teams in the country. On offense, they have a ton of speed at the skill positions that will test Alabama’s secondary. Kool-Aid McKinstry will have to lock it down as he has all season to keep the Aggies from putting up big plays through the air.

Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota v. Michigan (7:30 PM on NBC)

Michigan’s offense has looked a bit different this year. JJ McCarthy looks like the best quarterback Jim Harbaugh has had in a while and the Wolverines offense is far more balanced than it has been in recent memory. Tyler Nubin is the leader of Minnesota’s defense and will a deciding factor in whether Michigan can air it out against the Golden Gophers.

Ashton Gillotte, Defensive Lineman, Louisville v. Notre Dame (7:37 PM on NBC)

Notre Dame is winning games on offense in the trenches. Their offensive line is one of the country’s best and they’re unafraid to line up and pound the rock against anyone. Louisville comes into this game a surprise undefeated team with some playmakers on defense. Among them is versatile lineman, Ashton Gillotte. Gillotte lines up all over the place for the Cardinals and has already piled up five sacks through the early weeks of the season. Gillotte will need a great game on Saturday to slow the Irish running game and keep the Cards in what should be a tough match up.