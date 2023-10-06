Eagles-Rams Final Injury Report: Four players ruled OUT, one questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Four players were ruled OUT: Cam Jurgens, Fletcher Cox, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Sydney Brown.

Jurgens is reportedly set to miss multiple games due to a foot sprain. The Eagles will start Sua Opeta at right guard. With Jurgens previously serving as the backup center option, Landon Dickerson is now the prime candidate to shift inside if something happens to Jason Kelce. It remains to be seen who would come in at left guard in that scenario ... but it could be Jack Driscoll. Hopefully we won’t have to find out.

Cox is set to miss his first non-regular season finale game since 2017. The Eagles will miss Cox’s production; he’s off to an unexpectedly good start this year. But they do still have a lot of defensive tackle depth, even with Tuipulotu out as well. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and rookie Moro Ojomo will all see playing time in a five-man DT rotation. Ojomo is set to make his NFL debut.

Brown is missing his second straight game due to a hamstring injury after being limited in practice all week. Brown has a chance to return in Week 6. It’s a shame he can’t play now because the Eagles could afford to have him contribute at nickel cornerback and/or safety.

One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Britain Covey.

Covey was upgraded from limited to full go on Friday. That seems like a positive sign for his playing chances to serve as the Eagles’ punt returner.

Justin Evans and Quez Watkins were full go in practice all week so they’re back.

Nicholas Morrow missed Friday’s practice due to personal reasons but he’s not listed with a game status.

Bradley Roby could potentially make his Eagles debut on Sunday. The Birds have some decisions to make when it comes to temporarily elevating two players from the practice squad. It seems like one of those two spots will go to Braden Mann to be the punter. Roby could be the other if the team feels like he’s ready to play after only joining the team earlier this week.

Dean is dealing with a foot injury and won’t be eligible to return until Week 6 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

