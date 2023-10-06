Nick Sirianni talks Bradley Roby’s progress ahead of Eagles vs. Rams

The Eagles will face the Rams on Sunday and Philly head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Friday. He talked about Bradley Roby and how he’s acclimating to the Eagles defense, as well as that phase of the game and how they’ve been productive so far this season. Sirianni also made comments on DT Milton Williams and LB Nicholas Morrow, in addition to what he expects to see in Los Angeles.

He also really put the onus on himself and the coaches to put players in better positions in the red zone. Their lack of production there is something that he takes responsibility for, and they have to have faith that they’ll get back to the red zone efficiency they’ve played with in the past.

Here’s what else the head coach had to say:

On new CB Bradley Roby

“Without giving up too much information, we feel like he’s done a nice job getting to know his teammates, getting to know the defense and we feel good where he is right now, and getting himself — I know he’s been working out — but it’s still different when you’re out there playing football, so you know, with pads on, with the spikes, everything. But we feel really good about where he is and we’re really happy with him and what he’s looked like this week.”

On the defense

Sirianni said that they’ve done a really nice job turning the ball over, forcing 9 or 10 fumbles in four games, which he calls outstanding. Still, he said that like every other part of the game, they have things to clean up, like giving up big leads. But, that’s something that all three phases have to work on, too.

The head coach also said that if Fletcher Cox isn’t available to play on Sunday, the younger guys have the opportunity to get more reps and he expects they would take advantage of that.

“That’s what being a backup player in this league is about, is that you’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities and make them count when you get them. So that’s really what I want to see, and just play with that energy and that passion and that fire that they have been playing with at practice since they have gotten here.”

On DT Milton Williams

“I think he’s given us great plays and reps since he’s gotten here, and that’s why we took him, I think it was the third round why we took him there because we had a lot of hope of what kind of person he was and what kind of player he was. He’s been a vital key to a really deep defensive line group for the past three years now.”

On LB Nicholas Morrow

“Not making the initial roster to having three sacks last week, that’s somebody that has taken advantage of his opportunity. That’s somebody that hasn’t let the ups and downs of the season affect him. He just keeps steadily working. I think that speaks a lot to the character of Nick. The type of person he is, but obviously he’s a great football player and he showed that last week, especially with the way he played. But he’s been playing steady since he’s stepped into the lineup.”

On facing the Rams

Sirianni talked about Los Angeles’ defense, pointing out that they have Aaron Donald, who certainly makes opponents keep an eye on him. They’ll have to be aware of him and where he is on the field at all times. Plus, the veteran has a lot of other good pieces around him, too.