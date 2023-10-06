Eagles News: D’Andre Swift is ‘realizing his enormous potential as Philly’s lead back’

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Which NFL players have helped themselves in their next contracts? - ESPN+

D’Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. Swift won’t top a loaded free agent running back class, but what he’s done can’t be discounted. Swift is among the league leaders in rushing with 364 yards on 59 carries (6.2 yards per carry), realizing his enormous potential as Philly’s lead back. Sure, he’s running through big holes. But he’s making people miss, too.

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 offense takeaways from the Commanders game - BGN

I’ve seen a lot of debate this week about Jalen Hurts and I find it quite confusing after looking at the all22. I thought Hurts was really good. He wasn’t perfect, and there are plays he will want back, but his downfield accuracy and decision-making on these throws were elite. The Eagles’ downfield passing concepts were really good. This post is perfect against quarters and Hurts just has to read the safety and see if he is going to play downhill on Goedert. The second Hurts sees the safety coming downhill, he knows he has a chance at the post and he lets it go with pressure in his face. It’s a fantastic throw and a really good catch by DeVonta Smith too.

Eagles-Rams Week 5 Preview + NFL picks against the spread - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread.

Eagles mailbag: What’s up with Jalen Hurts as a runner? - PhillyVoice

Yeah, they’re going to have to save his called runs for “high leverage situations,” as noted above. There’s no sense in calling a QB draw on first down when all you have to do as a defender is get near him. I also think that Hurts’ self-protection could have adverse affects on the Eagles’ RPO / read option game going forward. On read options, the Eagles love leaving the backside edge defender unblocked, because he has to account for Hurts keeping the ball and running around the edge. It’s like blocking a guy without actually blocking him, and it’s a win in the numbers game for the Eagles in their rushing attack. It’s part of the reason for D’Andre Swift’s success this season. At some point opposing defenses are going to realize that as long as Hurts is going to slide when someone gets close, they are going to instruct that backside defender to crash down on the running back on those plays. It’ll be interesting to see what the Eagles have up their sleeve to counter backside ends crashing down if that’s what they begin to see from opposing run defenses.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter already playing like one of NFL’s best interior defenders - PFF

After a month of games in 2023, it is starting to look like one of the biggest draft steals in recent history. Carter already has 20 total pressures, second only to Donald among interior defenders and the same number as San Francisco 49ers edge defender Nick Bosa. In addition to having the best PFF grade of any interior defender through the first four games of his career since PFF grading began, Carter has the most pressures and the best pass-rush win rate (23.2%). By any significant measure, he has put together the best start to his career of any interior lineman to enter the league in the past decade and a half.

In a Game of Inches, the Eagles Are Taking a Whole Damn Yard With the “Tush Push” - The Ringer

Still, no team has leaned into this iteration of the sneak quite like Philadelphia. This play isn’t just some gimmick the Eagles run every so often. It’s a focal point of the offense, and the team’s success with it impacts how plays are called in other situations. While a third-and-medium is an obvious passing down for other teams, the Eagles can call a play knowing they just need a few yards to set up an easy conversion on fourth down. It’s a clear market inefficiency. The rest of the NFL should stop worrying about how much the Eagles are running it and instead ask why other coaches aren’t running it more often. It’s a sound play that’s been working for offenses since before the league was founded. And it’s become an unstoppable tool for Philadelphia. In a game of inches, the Eagles can take a whole yard whenever they damn well please.

Spadaro: Aaron Donald presents a heavyweight showdown in the trenches - PE.com

He is a game-wrecking player, the kind who requires an offensive line – the entire offense, really – to prepare to contain. It’s far more difficult than it sounds, for Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald understands that he’s a marked man every week and, given the extraordinary success of his career, only makes him a better player. As the Eagles put together their game plan and preparations in for Sunday’s game against the Rams, front and center is Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner who has been named a first-team All-Pro in seven seasons and a Pro Bowl defensive tackle nine times. He’s a handful. “A great player and he’s been a great player for a long time,” center Jason Kelce said. “Obviously, he’s somebody you have to be prepared for. He does everything well – power, quickness, he’s smart. It’s not an easy task at all. He’s somebody you have to account for on every snap of the ball.”

Philadelphia Eagles team up with Bird Gang Spirits to unveil new line of vodka, bourbon - 6ABC

The Birds have a new sideline business: booze. The bottles just hit store shelves on Wednesday. The Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Philly-based Bird Gang Spirits, and the debut commemorative spirits are vodka and bourbon whiskey. “We are the official spirits of the Philadelphia Eagles,” says Ted Clair, the vice president of sales for Bird Gang Spirits. The Birds teamed up with BOTLD, a Philadelphia distiller, to create the first commemorative batch of Bird Gang products.

Where does the Rams offensive line rank after 4 games? - Turf Show Times

Is the best option for the Rams to utilize Dotson at right guard and keep use Noteboom as depth or move him to left tackle? Or did the Rams simply trade for Dotson to be a depth piece in the case that the Rams had to shuffle the offensive line like they did last week? It will be something to monitor going forward and it’s not necessarily a bad spot for the Rams to be in. The 24th ranked offensive line feels about right in PFF’s rankings. There are some building blocks for the Rams, especially with Avila, but still a lot of room for improvement.

Aaron Donald on Eagles’ QB push play: “You can stop it, but it’s definitely tough” - PFT

“You got to be stout in the middle,” Donald said. “Obviously, offensive line tries to get as low as you can. I think it all starts from the center you get under his pads and pop him up and then guys crowd the ball. You can stop it, but it is definitely tough.”

Cowboys injury report: Tyron Smith, Zack Martin full participants at practice - Blogging The Boys

Great news for Thursday’s practice as Tyron Smith, returned to practice. He practiced in full and it’s a good sign for a player who Jerry Jones previously said was “iffy” to play Sunday. The 49ers boast an excellent pass rush and Smith’s skill, and expertise will be needed. Additionally, Micah Parsons was limited with a knee injury but doesn’t seem to be anything serious as of now. Today marks the first time the Dallas preferred starting offensive line has practiced together since before the start of last season.

The Washington Commanders get dominated by the Chicago Bears, losing 40-20 - Hogs Haven

Washington relied on the wide receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Byron Pringle, and Jamison Crowder, Dyami Brown, and Curtis Samuel to move the ball down the field on the next drive. Sam Howell found Curtis Samuel in the endzone, but he failed to get points on the 2 point conversion. Washington forced a three and out, and had over nine minutes to cutdown on the 13 point deficit. They got the ball down to the 28 yard line, and attempted a field goal. Joey Slye missed the 46-yard field goal, and Chicago took over at the Commanders 36-yard line. It only took them two plays for DJ Moore to score another touchdown to seal the game.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start ‘at the top’ after loss to Bears: ‘It’s not good enough’ - NFL.com

“It’s not good enough,” head coach Ron Rivera said after the loss, per the official transcript. “It starts with me and we’re going to go back and look at a lot of things and we’re going to get some things corrected and we’ll go out and we’ll play football.” Everything went wrong for Washington on Thursday. The offense couldn’t get going early, with the club getting down 17-0 before the Commanders generated their first first down. Sam Howell tossed an interception, and Logan Thomas fumbled. The defense got eaten alive by D.J. Moore and Justin Fields, allowing 451 total yards. And for good measure, the special teams got in on the action with a Joey Slye missed field goal just as Washington threatened to make it a game in the fourth quarter.

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley still not sure he will play vs. Dolphins - Big Blue View

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Thursday that he is in “a better spot” that he was a week ago in recovering from his high ankle sprain, but isn’t certain he will be able to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Barkley suffered the injury Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and has missed the last two games. “Each day it gets better,” Barkley said. “It’s a tough injury.” Barkley has been more active in practice this week.

The Taylor Swift backlash in the NFL has gotten so dumb - SB Nation

Taylor Swift might be dating Travis Kelce. That’s not something you need to personally care about, but judging by outrage by NFL fans you’d think high ranking ISIS members were sitting in the owner’s box. We’re two weeks into Swift being an off-field focal point of the Chiefs and some people are losing their damn minds over it. We have reporters pissed that she’s being shown, a fanbase outraged the NFL would support it, and now editorial cartoons mocking it all.

Travis Kelce, explained - Vox

Another theory is that the Kelce brothers engineered the stunt as publicity for their recently released documentary, Kelce, which focuses on Jason’s final year in the sport and culminates with him and Travis battling it out during 2023’s Super Bowl LVII. (Chiefs won.) But since this is probably the first time you’ve even heard that the Kelce brothers have a documentary about themselves, that rumor probably isn’t true either; certainly Swift hasn’t been promoting it for them, apart from just making people aware that the Kelces exist.

