Eagles rookie storylines for the Rams game

The Eagles will be on the road to face off with a resurgent Rams team and go for their fifth win of the season. Sean McVay, Matt Stafford and company will be no easy task, even for the undefeated Eagles, and Philly will need a full team effort to beat them. Here is what to look for from their rookies.

Will Jalen Carter get back in the sack column?

Jalen Carter was held without a sack last week. He still made a huge impact on the game, drawing double teams as the Eagles sacked Sam Howell five times, but he went the whole game without the wow play we have been accustomed to from him. The Rams offense has been much, much better this year with Matt Stafford healthy, but they’re still vulnerable in the trenches. Carter will have an opportunity to put his mark on this game. I wonder if Aaron Donald being on the other sideline will provide some motivation for Carter in what could be a torch passing moment...

More snaps for Nolan Smith

Sean Desai mentioned late last week that Nolan Smith’s role on the team would grow as the season went along. Smith saw a bit of time against Washington but the only impact made was a costly off-sides penalty. The Eagles will need all the pass rush they can get against one of the league’s top passing offenses. Can Smith step up?

Are we close to seeing Tyler Steen line up with the starters?

A foot injury could keep Cam Jurgens out for a few weeks. While Sua Opeta filled in against Washington, Tyler Steen could see starting time sooner than later. Steen looked really solid at guard in preseason and the Eagles might want his athleticism on the field if they think he is ready.

What happens now that Sydney Brown might be back?

Sydney Brown missed last game with a leg injury, also missing an opportunity to step in for Justin Evans who was also injured. Brown and Evans are both back practicing, so it will be interesting to see what the Eagles do at safety against the Rams. Their secondary at large has been largely unsettled this year with injuries to cornerback and safety, and the safety position next to Reed Blankenship would benefit from open competition. Hopefully the Eagles give Brown a shot to prove himself as a role player soon.