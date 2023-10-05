NFL Week 5 Game Picks

Our Week 5 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 4, Joe Santoliquito lost his sole possession of first place to now be tied with Tyler Jackson. The BGN Community is in the middle of the pack.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 5-0 by beating the Los Angeles Rams. That is, except for one non-believer among us!

BGN Community Week 4 record: 11-5

BGN Community overall record: 41-23

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Bears

Commanders vote view results 22% Bears (31 votes)

77% Commanders (107 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Jaguars

Bills vote view results 14% Jaguars (20 votes)

85% Bills (117 votes) 137 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Titans

Colts vote view results 36% Titans (49 votes)

63% Colts (87 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Texans

Falcons vote view results 65% Texans (89 votes)

34% Falcons (46 votes) 135 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Panthers

Lions vote view results 2% Panthers (3 votes)

97% Lions (130 votes) 133 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Ravens

Steelers vote view results 92% Ravens (126 votes)

7% Steelers (10 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Saints

Patriots vote view results 40% Saints (54 votes)

59% Patriots (78 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Giants

Dolphins vote view results 0% Giants (1 vote)

99% Dolphins (130 votes) 131 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Eagles

Rams vote view results 91% Eagles (129 votes)

8% Rams (12 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Bengals

Cardinals vote view results 71% Bengals (94 votes)

28% Cardinals (38 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Jets

Broncos vote view results 70% Jets (93 votes)

29% Broncos (38 votes) 131 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Chiefs

Vikings vote view results 92% Chiefs (120 votes)

7% Vikings (10 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Cowboys

49ers vote view results 14% Cowboys (20 votes)

85% 49ers (114 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now