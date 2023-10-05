NFL Week 5 Game Picks

Our Week 5 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 4, Joe Santoliquito lost his sole possession of first place to now be tied with Tyler Jackson. The BGN Community is in the middle of the pack.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 5-0 by beating the Los Angeles Rams. That is, except for one non-believer among us!
BGN Community Week 4 record: 11-5
BGN Community overall record: 41-23
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
22%
Bears
-
77%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
14%
Jaguars
-
85%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
36%
Titans
-
63%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
65%
Texans
-
34%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
2%
Panthers
-
97%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
92%
Ravens
-
7%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
40%
Saints
-
59%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
0%
Giants
-
99%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
91%
Eagles
-
8%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
71%
Bengals
-
28%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
70%
Jets
-
29%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
92%
Chiefs
-
7%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
14%
Cowboys
-
85%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
72%
Packers
-
27%
Raiders
