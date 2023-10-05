Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox is reportedly out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Cam Jurgens, Fletcher Cox, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Jurgens is expected to miss multiple games. Sua Opeta will start in his place.

Cox is set to miss Sunday’s game, according to a report from Derrick Gunn. The Eagles are said to be hopeful that Cox can return in Week 6.

With Cox and Tuipulotu likely out, the Eagles will be without two of their top five defensive tackles. They can still have five DTs active for Sunday, though: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and rookie Moro Ojomo are able to play. The Eagles could opt to increase their normal snap count percentages in addition to playing Ojomo for the first time in his career. It’s also possible they look to temporarily elevate Thomas Booker from the practice squad if they want their normal six-man DT rotation.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Sydney Brown and Britain Covey.

Brown might be in jeopardy of missing another game before returning in Week 6. We’ll have to see how he progresses on Friday. Guessing he might end up listed as questionable to play.

Covey was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. He’s trying to become the first NFL player to suffer a concussion and then immediately play in the next game. He’s not out of the woods just yet.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Justin Evans and Quez Watkins.

Evans will start next to Reed Blankenship after missing most of Week 3 and the entirety of Week 4.

Watkins will be active for the first time since Week 2.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (back)

OG Cam Jurgens (foot)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

WR Britain Covey (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Justin Evans (neck)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

LOS ANGELES RAMS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.