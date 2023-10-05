Thursday Night Football: Bears vs. Commanders

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (0-4) and Washington Commanders (2-2).
Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, and has won eight of their nine most-recent meetings. They last faced each other in 2022, with the Commanders pulling off a road win, 12-7.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Location: FedEx Field | North Englewood, MD
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 158 (CHI), 83 (WAS), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (GB)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Chicago Bears: +6 (+220)
Washington Commanders: -6 (-270)
Over/Under: 44.5
BLG Pick: Commanders -6
Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
