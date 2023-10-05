 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football: Bears vs. Commanders

Watch this TNF game here!

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: OCT 01 Broncos at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (0-4) and Washington Commanders (2-2).

Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, and has won eight of their nine most-recent meetings. They last faced each other in 2022, with the Commanders pulling off a road win, 12-7.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: FedEx Field | North Englewood, MD

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 158 (CHI), 83 (WAS), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears: +6 (+220)

Washington Commanders: -6 (-270)

Over/Under: 44.5

BLG Pick: Commanders -6

SB Nation Blogs

Bears: www.WindyCityGridiron.com

Commanders: www.HogsHaven.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.

