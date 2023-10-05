Eagles News: Jalen Carter generating Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking MVP candidates, awards picks through NFL 2023 Week 4 - ESPN+

Defensive Rookie of the Year. 2. Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles. Pick: No. 9. Replacing Javon Hargrave wasn’t supposed to be this easy. When Carter dropped to the the ninth pick, the Eagles were happy to trade up and pounce. He has fit right in with the league’s deepest pass rush. He already has 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through four games while looking like an immediately disruptive force at tackle for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Carter has generated a pressure once every 9.1 pass rush opportunities so far. Among players who line up primarily on the interior of the defensive line, that’s the sixth-best rate. The guys ahead of him make for some lofty company: Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Devonte Wyatt, DaQuan Jones and David Onyemata. [BLG Note: Bill Barnwell has Christian Gonzalez, who is likely out for the rest of the season, ahead of Carter. Brian Branch is right behind Carter.]

Top five graded defenders by @PFF this season (any position)



1) Nick Bosa

2) DeMarcus Lawrence

3) Myles Garrett

4) Jalen Carter

5) Micah Parsons — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 3, 2023

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 defense takeaways from the Commanders game - BGN

Right, that’s the main part of me moaning done. From this point onwards, I actually thought the defense adjusted and played OK. It started with some great work upfront on this play, from Jalen Carter and Brandon Graham. If Edmunds could catch, this becomes a massive turnover and we are probably all talking about Carter all week again. The defensive line continues to show up and win every week.

Eagles-Commanders takeaways + Bradley Roby signing - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discussed what we learned from Philadelphia's Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen.

The ‘Tush Push’ is failing spectacularly for everyone but the Eagles - SB Nation

However, supporters of the tush push claim that you can’t legislate the play out of the game because the Eagles are the only team that’s truly good at it. On Sunday, that looked to be the case. Multiple teams tried the QB sneak over the NFL weekend, and most, if not all of them failed miserably. The New York Giants tried the tush push on Monday with extra linemen in the backfield to push QB Daniel Jones forward, but they could barely move a yard.

Have the Eagles asked Jalen Hurts to change how he approaches running? - NBCSP

Balance is the operative word here. Use your legs as a weapon but be smart about it. “I think it’s always a fine line and a balancing act,” offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. “Obviously, you want to keep your quarterback out of harm’s way. It’s a really, really long season. You have to do a great job of keeping him upright. He has to continually use his instincts and use everything that he has at his disposal to be the best player that he is, and his legs are definitely a part of that equation.” As for Hurts, he shrugged all of this off Wednesday and indicated that his philosophy of when to take off, when to scoot out of bounds and when to slide hasn’t changed. “I just think that it hasn’t been much of an opportunity to (run),” he said. “Whether it’s scrambles or some of those busted plays out of the pocket, there haven’t really been many designed runs there.” When asked whether he’s changed his decision-making process at all when it comes to running, Hurts didn’t say a word. He just shook his head no.

Week 5 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

The question for the Rams, meanwhile, is what version of quarterback Matthew Stafford we’ll see in this game. Stafford has been fantastic this season, lighting defenses up with tight-window completions on a weekly basis. But he suffered a hip injury during last week’s win against the Colts that could affect him here. I like the Eagles to win. They’re an absurd 18-1 with Jalen Hurts as their starter over the past two regular seasons. But Stafford (and the possible return of receiver Cooper Kupp) against a banged-up Eagles secondary keeps it close. The pick: Rams (+4.5).

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 5 - PFF

The Eagles have been around league average in their deployment of man and zone coverages this season. The Eagles rank 23rd in team coverage grade (56.0) in man and 20th in team coverage grade (68.4) in zone. While the Eagles have still been among the better defenses this season, they’ve done so thanks to their run defense more than their coverage ability, making this a favorable matchup for the Rams receivers. Puka Nacua has dominated zone coverage this year, producing a 90.2 receiving grade (second) and 0.59 fantasy points per route run (tied for ninth). Tutu Atwell has been more effective against man coverage than against zone, earning 0.43 fantasy points per route run against man (35th) and leading the team with an 80.2 receiving grade against man (19th). Thanks to the Eagles ‘ coverage tendencies, both players should continue to thrive this week.

Jake Elliott, Eagles’ best athlete? Teammates weigh in on his most impressive non-football feat - PHLY

Darius Slay, cornerback: “Certainly his golf game is very, very good. But he’s a pro golfer. I don’t really know too much, but it’s like every sport we could play that we got a ball in it, he’s real good at ping-pong, basketball. Football as you see, kicking. I won’t be surprised if he knows how to play soccer. Golf. for sure. Jake plays all the sports. …I’ve seen him play baseball. He’s great at baseball. …He can do it all. I would say, Jake overall, is probably the best athlete on the team. Overall, as in he can play the most sports. Now is he the best at all of them? I ain’t going to say he’s the best at all of them. But he can play the most sports of anyone on the team.”

Be prepared, Los Angeles: Eagles fans are on the way! - PE.com

The plans are starting now in households across the region. Fans are leaving on Thursday, or on Friday, and they’re going to make a weekend of it in Los Angeles. And when they aren’t visiting Rodeo Drive (can you imagine the ruckus about to ensue there?!) or Hollywood hot spots, they will party it up with fellow Eagles fans at night-before tailgate parties on Saturday to warm up for Sunday afternoon’s main event: The Eagles at the Rams, a game with so much at stake with Philadelphia looking to extend its perfect start and Los Angeles (2-2) trying to keep pace in a competitive NFC West. It’s going to be fun and wild and, yes, Eagles fans are going to turn Los Angeles Eagles Green for a long weekend. All of this makes a difference when the game is played. When the Eagles played in Tampa, Raymond James Stadium was awash in Eagles fans and Head Coach Nick Sirianni was so appreciative that he tried to go into the stands to slap hands and give hugs and thank the fans. Game after game, season after season, fans follow the Eagles by the thousands and bring their “A” game.

Rams ‘big uglies’ defy preseason expectations - Turf Show Times

How successful have things been on the field? According to Pro Football Reference, the Rams are knocking on the door of being a Top 10 offense, 13th in scoring, 11th in yards per play, and 6th in percentage of drives ending with a score. The passing game is 4th in completions, 2nd in net yards L.A. and 10th in net yards per pass attempt. Even with debacle in Cincinnati, the run game ranks 18th in net yards, 6th in touchdowns, and 10th in expected points contributed by run game. The offensive line has given up 9 sacks, 18.1% of snaps are under pressure, and Stafford has received an average of 2.5 seconds of pocket time before pressure. It hasn’t been a quick strike offense, but rather one that traverses the field on long, sustained dives that gobble up yards and time. The Rams are enjoying an average 33 to 27 minute advantage in time of possession, are 1st in total plays ran, 8th in third down conversions, and 4th in average time of drives.

Former Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles star Miles Sanders ripped by Panthers fans for comments following Vikings loss - PennLive

Miles Sanders gave an honest answer after his Carolina Panthers Sunday loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Turns out Carolina Panthers fans weren’t trying to hear it. Asked about the boos that rained down on his team during its 21-13 loss, the former Penn State star was direct. “It’s not cool,” Sanders responded. “It’s not cool at all. Especially at home. It’s not a good feeling.”

Cowboys injury report: Smith & Martin DNP, Parsons limited - Blogging The Boys

Zack Martin left Sunday’s game against the Patriots early. Martin was limited in last week’s practices with an ankle injury. He was held out of Wednesday’s practice; this time with what has been described as a thigh injury. The injury isn’t considered too severe, but it bears monitoring as the week progresses. Additionally, Micah Parsons was limited today. Parsons exited and re-entered the game on Sunday and was in visible discomfort during the game. He was scaled back in practice with what he is being characterized as a knee injury. As of now, doesn’t seem like something that would prevent him from playing against San Francisco.

Stats & Snaps: Week 4 Commanders @ Eagles - Hogs Haven

Howell ranked 8th among NFL starters in Week 4 with a Total QBR of 76.4. He cut down on the sacks, eliminated turnovers and made a number of key plays with well placed throws, as well as rushing for 40 yards to evade pressure and turn broken plays into big gains. The final drive he led to even the score at the end of the fourth quarter was his second 4th quarter comeback in 4 starts. He currently leads the NFL in 4th quarter comebacks (2) and game winning drives (2). While much better than last week, Howell’s 5 sacks on Sunday keeps him well on pace to smash David Carr’s 2002 record of 79 sacks in 16 games. Howell was pressured on 25% of dropbacks against the Eagles which, surprisingly, was only the 16 most among NFL starters. The most pressured starter in Week 4 was Patrick Mahomes at 45.7% of dropbacks.

Giants’ Evan Neal takes on fans, and makes a huge mistake - Big Blue View

This is a 23-year-old young man who has never experienced failure. He was one of the most highly-recruited high school players in the country. He went to Alabama, where he was one of the best linemen in the country and won a national championship. This is the first time he is experiencing failure as a player. It is the first time in his life he is playing for a team that appears to be failing. Neal, obviously, is not handling it well. Players usually tell you they don’t see or hear the social media criticism. That’s a lie. We know they hear it or see it. Even if it’s not first-hand, we know players have friends and family members who let them know what is being said about them online. Still, it is never, never, never a good idea to engage fans in anger — in the stadium or online. My guess is there will be an apology issued by Neal on Thursday, probably one the organization tells him he has to deliver.

Dead Fish: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 - The Good Phight

In his sixth career postseason start, Aaron Nola pitched a gem in front of the home faithful, ensuring he’d get at least one more chance to do so before he ventures into an uncertain future this offseason as the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins by a score of 7-1 to sweep the Wild Card Series and advance to the Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. [BLG Note: Let’s go Phillies!!!!]

A woman turned her housewarming party into a surprise wedding in her living room. She said the lowkey affair was ‘magical.’ - Insider

[BLG Note: Someone wrote an article about how my friends (who are big Eagles fans) had a surprise wedding in their house earlier this year. Check it out!]

