Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox might miss Week 5 game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Four players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Fletcher Cox, Cam Jurgens, Britain Covey, and Marlon Tuipulotu.

Cox was limited in practice leading up to Week 4 due to a knee issue. Prior to that, he had been limited with a “ribs” designation. Now Cox is dealing with a back injury that might cause him to miss Sunday’s game:

#Eagles DL Fletcher Cox underwent an epidural injection procedure this week to alleviate discomfort he'd been experiencing in his back over the past couple weeks, source said. If he has to miss any time, the expectation is it's not more than one game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Cox hasn’t missed a game since resting in Week 18 in 2021. Prior to that, he was rested for the 2020 regular season finale. He hasn’t missed a non-finale since he was inactive in Week 4 and Week 5 in 2017.

The Eagles would certainly prefer to have Cox available against the Rams. He’s off to a good start this season with seven quarterback hits in four games. That’s already half of the 14 QB hit total he amassed over 17 regular season games.

If Cox can’t suit up, we will see increased playing snap counts for the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Kentavius Street. We could also see rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo active for the first time in his career.

Jurgens is reportedly expected to miss multiple games due to a foot injury. Sua Opeta will start in his place at right guard. Jurgens’ absence means the Eagles could move Landon Dickerson from left guard to center if something happens to Jason Kelce (knock on wood). It also means we could see rookie blocker Tyler Steen active for the first time in his career.

Covey is trying to become the first player since last season who suffered a concussion and then played in the very next game. He was seen doing some rehab work on a side field on Wednesday so he might be progressing well.

Tuipulotu being hurt isn’t ideal with Cox also banged up. If he can’t play, the Eagles will be without two of their top five defensive tackle options when they typically like to go with a six-deep DT rotation.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Sydney Brown.

Brown did not play in Week 4 after missing practice all week leading up to the game with a hamstring injury. It looks like he has a chance to return to the field in Week 5 but it’s not a sure bet just yet. We’ll have to see how he progresses over the next two days.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Justin Evans and Quez Watkins.

Evans is on track to play in Week 5 after getting hurt early in Week 3 and missing Week 4. He figures to return to his starting safety role next to Reed Blankenship. Terrell Edmunds could be relegated back to being a rotational defender.

Watkins is set to return in Week 5 after getting hurt in Week 2 and missing Week 3 and Week 4. Watkins was clearly WR3 prior to his hamstring injury. With Olamide Zaccheaus making positive contributions during his absence, it remains to be seen if Watkins’ playing time will be impacted. There’s a case to be made for more OZ.

