Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career

Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4, according to an official NFL announcement.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ kicker made all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts to produce 14 points in a win over the Washington Commanders.

No kick was bigger, of course, than Elliott’s 54-yard attempt to give the Birds an overtime win to advance to 4-0 on the season. That make was the longest game-winning field goal by an Eagles player in overtime since the 1970 merger. Clutch.

As the headline indicates, this is the fifth NFC Special Teams POTW award of Elliott’s career. He previously took home the honors in Week 1 earlier this season, Week 18 of the 2022 season, Week 11 of the 2021 season, Week 3 of the 2017 season.

Elliott currently ranks tied with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey for the NFL lead in points scored this season with 48.

Ideally, the Eagles should be scoring more touchdowns so they don’t have to use Elliott as much. But it’s certainly comforting to know they can lean heavily on their kicker when they need him.