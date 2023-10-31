NFL trade deadline passes without the Eagles making a deadline day move

The NFL trade deadline has officially passed without the Philadelphia Eagles making a deadline day move. I think it’s safe to say Howie Roseman should be fired.

Just kidding.

The Eagles already made moves prior to deadline day by trading for Kevin Byard and trading away Kentavius Street.

There was buzz that Roseman was “poking around at linebacker” prior to the deadline. There was also rumored interest in Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who wasn’t dealt.

Nothing ultimately came to fruition for Philly.

And that’s OK. It certainly would’ve been nice if Roseman added more help at a reasonable price. But the Eagles reached their status as the NFL’s only one-loss team with the guys they’ve already got.

That being said, there were some NFL trade deadline developments that did not exactly work in Philly’s favor: