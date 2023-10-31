NFL trade deadline passes without the Eagles making a deadline day move

The NFL trade deadline has officially passed without the Philadelphia Eagles making a deadline day move. I think it’s safe to say Howie Roseman should be fired.
Just kidding.
The Eagles already made moves prior to deadline day by trading for Kevin Byard and trading away Kentavius Street.
There was buzz that Roseman was “poking around at linebacker” prior to the deadline. There was also rumored interest in Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who wasn’t dealt.
Nothing ultimately came to fruition for Philly.
And that’s OK. It certainly would’ve been nice if Roseman added more help at a reasonable price. But the Eagles reached their status as the NFL’s only one-loss team with the guys they’ve already got.
That being said, there were some NFL trade deadline developments that did not exactly work in Philly’s favor:
- The Giants managed to get a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks for Leonard Williams. That’s pretty great value for half a season of a 29-year-old defensive lineman with just four sacks over his last 20 games. The good news for the Eagles is that this weakens the Giants in the short-term but it helps them in the long-term. It also helps to improve (not drastically but still) a Seahawks team the Eagles will play in Seattle later this season.
- The Commanders also got good value for trading Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. The second-round pick Washington received is currently set to be No. 35 overall. The Commanders’ decision to then trade Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a late third-round pick (resolution JC-2A selection) was a more questionable. Trading one of Sweat or Young? OK, sure. But not sure why they wouldn’t try to extend at least one of them. Making matters annoying for the Eagles is that the Commanders improved the 49ers, who the Eagles still have to play this season. The Commanders also made themselves worse before eventually playing the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys twice this season. Jerks.
