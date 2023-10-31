Eagles News: NFL trade rumors include an old friend potentially returning to Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Latest NFL Trade Deadline News and Notes - SI

Philly GM Howie Roseman has been active on the phones, and my sense is it’s both to see whether there’s big game out there for him to hunt, and to look for some off-ball linebacker help. On the latter, both Minnesota’s Jordan Hicks (a former Eagle) and Denver’s Josey Jewell (who played for Philly DC Sean Desai’s mentor, Vic Fangio) could fit the bill.

Eagles reportedly ‘poking around at linebacker’: Here are some who make sense - PhillyVoice

Zaire Franklin (27, 6’0, 235), Colts. Like Byard, Franklin is from the Philadelphia area, and if you’ll recall from this summer, was involved in a melee during Eagles-Colts joint practices. He signed a three year, $10 million contract with the Colts during the 2022 offseason, and is under contract through 2024. After eight weeks, Franklin leads the NFL with 102 tackles, and is a tough, violent player. At 27 years of age, he is probably a better fit for a contender than he is for a rebuilding team in the Colts, who have also lost their starting quarterback for the season.

Eagles at Commanders: 10 winners, 4 losers, 5 IDKs - BGN

Shootouts are inevitably going to pop up during a given season. Sometimes it’s up to the quarterback to lift the team and put up a ton of points. That’s exactly what Hurts did on Sunday. The Eagles might need more of this from him entering a very tough road ahead.

Eagles at Commanders takeaways + a look ahead - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discussed what we learned from Philadelphia’s Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders! Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

NFL trade deadline 2023: Instant grades on every deal made - SB Nation

Kentavius Street traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Full deal: Atlanta Falcons acquire defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick. Philadelphia Eagles acquire a conditional 2024 late-round pick (a sixth-round pick if he plays in six games). Falcons grade: B. Eagles grade: B. With the injury to Grady Jarrett, the Falcons needed some help along the defensive line, and Street gives them a depth piece. This trade might not preclude Atlanta making an additional move to bolster their pass rush, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. As for the Eagles, they already have talent up front, and now can add a late-round pick to their draft capital for 2024. In all, a low-level win-win for both teams.

Falcons trade for Eagles DL Kentavius Street - The Falcoholic

Enter Kentavius Street. The veteran defensive lineman signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason after spending 2022 with New Orleans, and now he’s re-united with Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta. Per the team, the Falcons are slipping a sixth rounder next year for Street and a 2025 seventh rounder, a small price to pay for a quality option. It’s fair to say Nielsen thinks that’s exactly what he’s getting, having gotten a close-up look at Street with the Saints. In 2022, Street was a key reserve for New Orleans, one who managed a career-best 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 17 games. With the Eagles, he played sparingly and had four tackles, three pressures, and three stops, per Pro Football Focus, having moved around the line a bit as he did with New Orleans last year.

Trade Talk - Iggles Blitz

This would be interesting. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are stud pass rushers. Brandon Graham might finally be showing his age. He’s got 0.5 sacks and 3 QB hits. After that you have rookie Nolan Smith and Derek Barnett. The team is mixing in Smith, but not a ton. I’m not sure they trust him to be on the field a lot right now. Barnett does not have a QB hit this year. He’s been okay vs the run, but isn’t pressuring the passer at all. Patrick Johnson has primarily been a STer. Finding pass rushers is tricky. The Eagles dealt for Robert Quinn last year and that didn’t work. Teams don’t want to give up good rushers unless you pay a lot for them. I don’t think Howie is looking to give up key assets. That’s just a guess on my part. Tuesday will give us real answers. We’ll see who the Eagles get. Or we’ll find out that there just wasn’t a deal to be made.

NFL Week 9 Betting: Best spread, over/under bets before lines move - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys tend to beat the brakes off teams with bad offensive lines and get rolled by good teams that can run the ball. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles with the best offensive line and rushing attack in the NFL. The Eagles have the highest-graded offensive line in the NFL this season and a passing game that is starting to find its stride, ranking fourth in expected points added per passing play over the past three weeks. On the other side of the equation, the Cowboys’ offensive line could be starting tackles with sub-61.0 PFF grades.

The First Read: Five season-altering wins from Week 8; plus, MVP rankings and Week 9’s must-see game - NFL.com

1) A.J. Brown. Tyreek Hill is enjoying a transcendent season, but Brown isn’t too far behind. The Eagles’ star receiver has been unstoppable ever since his well-documented sideline tantrum in Week 2, when he obviously wasn’t happy about his opportunities. Brown now has produced six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards, which breaks the league record previously held by Calvin Johnson. He racked up 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions in Philadelphia’s win over Washington.

Ranking the best NFL catches of 2023 season: Top receptions - ESPN

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles. Game: Week 8 at Commanders (second quarter, 0:38). With the ball in the high red zone and the Commanders showing man coverage, Jalen Hurts threw up a back-shoulder fade to Brown. Look at the body control to adjust and the one-handed stab to secure the catch. It’s an excellent finish against tight coverage to get six.

The Hot Read, Week 8: Welcome Back, Joe Burrow - The Ringer

The “Being the Other Guy Who Is Having a Record-Setting Season at Wide Receiver” Award: Eagles WR A.J. Brown Brown broke a Calvin Johnson record Sunday, posting his sixth consecutive game with at least 125 receiving yards; the previous high was five straight, co-owned by Megatron and Pat Studstill. (Eagles fans have taken to calling Brown “Megajawn” in response, which is really delightful.) The attention on Brown’s season suffers a bit from the fact that Tyreek Hill has more receiving yards through eight games than anyone has had since Super Bowls were introduced (which is fair), but let me say this: Hill is not playing any better ball than Brown is. They are both WR1 for all intents and purposes. Both are physically dominant (Hill via speed, Brown via strength) and functionally uncoverable as a result. Both will be as productive as their quarterback wills them to be in any game. Brown caught eight of eight targets in this game! One hundred thirty yards and two scores, and he’d probably have produced more if Jalen Hurts just threw him a couple of prayer balls for fun. Brown’s recent stretch of production also teaches a valuable lesson to any youths reading this column. Brown’s record-setting stretch started in Week 3, immediately after a Week 2 sideline … discussion with quarterback Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni amid a measly 29-yard outing.

Nick Sirianni: Kenneth Gainwell knows he made a mistake with halftime social media reply - PFT

Head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Monday press conference that the team has spoken to Gainwell about avoiding similar entanglements in the future. “Of course, we talked to Kenny about that,” Sirianni said. “These guys have some time away from us when we get into the locker room where they sit down at their locker. They do whatever is going to take their mind and just calm it. This is part of these guys’ lives, is some of that stuff. He’s sitting at the locker. Should he respond to somebody that’s DM’ing him? No, he shouldn’t respond to that guy or that girl at all. And so, yes, of course we talked to him about that, to be locked in and focused and not worried about outside noise. He knows he made a mistake responding back to that person, who I’m assuming is an Eagles’ fan and then took a snapshot and posted it. That’s a whole different set of issues if he’s an Eagles fan. I won’t even get into that. Yeah. I’m done. I’m not even going to say any more. Yeah. Go ahead, next question.”

In Roob’s Eagles Stats, Jalen Hurts in elite company and tons of A.J. Brown numbers - NBCSP

On top of his performance against the Dolphins – 74 percent, 279 yards, two TD passes – Hurts is the first quarterback in Eagles history with back-to-back games with 74 percent, 275 yards and multiple touchdown passes. In fact no other Eagles QB has had two such games at any point in an entire season. Hurts is now 30-12 in his career as a starter, including a 1-3 mark as a rookie after he replaced Carson Wentz. The only quarterbacks in NFL history to win more games in their first 42 starts are Daryle Lamonica (36), Kurt Warner (34), Patrick Mahomes (34), Lamar Jackson (34), Dan Marino (33), Ken Stabler (32) and Ben Roethlisberger (31). Hurts’ 65 touchdowns (41 passing, 24 rushing) are 10th-most in history by a quarterback in his first 42 starts.

Spadaro: Jalen Hurts heating up as Cowboys Week gets underway - PE.com

Jalen Hurts isn’t in the mood to talk much about perspectives, or to categorize his or the Eagles’ season to date, or to really put anything out there about this 7-1 team as it prepares for Sunday’s huge NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Really, Hurts is just taking everything as he always does – day by day, step by step, practice by practice. He’ll add it all up at the end of the season. “We’re just enjoying the journey and, you know, I don’t think there’s a point we will arrive as a team,” Hurts said on Sunday after his four-touchdown performance in Sunday’s 38-31 win at Washington. “Obviously, there’s one stop that we’d like to make in the end, but it’s just a journey. It’s just a journey and you have to really embrace the process of it and that’s what I’ve done. Not worry about anything else, but what’s in front of us and in front of myself in terms of us going out there and winning. “That’s the only thing that matters. I think I am eternally, I’m able to light a fire in myself in terms of the standard that I want to play to and I want the team to play to, but you know, we all feed off of that. We all feed off of our energy. But I’m always OK with the result if I truly gave it everything that I had and prepared to the best of my ability. And so, we just try to continue to grow as a team. I think we’ll continue to grow right now.”

As NFL trade deadline looms, the Cowboys should be aggressive in looking to acquire more talent - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys should be in a win-now mentality in regards to the post-season, and they should be aggressive in moving future assets to acquire immediate talent to further their chances of winning in the present. The Cowboys could use help in the running game, as their remains a need for a power back to complement RB Tony Pollard. The Cowboys could also benefit from looking for more explosive playmakers at receiver, as WR Michael Gallup has looked inconsistent and incapable of elevating the offense. The Cowboys could use more depth at cornerback behind DaRon Bland and Stephon Gilmore. The team could use more depth at offensive line, with LT Tyron Smith’s health consistently in question and LT Chuma Edoga getting carted off against the Rams on Sunday.

Trade! Giants send Leonard Williams to Seattle Seahawks - Big Blue View

Getting back a second-rounder for Williams considering those circumstances is tremendous. Many feared that the Giants would be unable to move him due to his age and contract. Schoen gets credit for his work in this area, particularly when you consider that the Giants gave up just third- and fifth-rounders to acquire Williams back in 2019. Kudos to Dave Gettleman for that excellent trade that now looks even better. Here are some of the financial details. Seems like the Giants did not get as much salary cap relief as might have been thought, but they did get a high draft pick they can maneuver with in the upcoming draft.

NFL Trade Rumors Tracker: Will the Washington Commanders make a trade before the deadline? - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, dropping them to 3-5. This game was reportedly going to help clarify where Washington stood, both for this season, and for the players that could potentially be traded before Tuesday’s 4pm deadline. There have been reports that ownership isn’t “putting handcuffs” on Ron Rivera and the Martys at the trade deadline. Rumors have been swirling around Montez Sweat and Chase Young, with Sweat being labeled as the more likely player to get moved.

Monday Football Monday #157: Week 8 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

JP Acosta and Mark Schofield recap all of the Week 8 NFL action on Sunday. TIMESTAMPS: (1:43- 6:03) Is what we saw from the Cowboys sustainable? (6:03 - 14:17) What do the Vikings do at QB now? (14:17 - 21:47) Welcome to the NFL Will Levis! Is Taylor Heinicke the answer for ATL? (21:47 - 25:29) The Saints are still in contention for the NFC South. (26:18 - ) Mac Jones is writing checks that his arm can’t cash. (31:52 - 37:00) Jaguars are partying like it’s 1999. (37:00 - 41:36 ) A.J. Brown is going to give Emmanuel Forbes nightmares. (41:36 - 47:27) The Broncos losing streak to the Chiefs is over, Chiefs need an OG WR. (48:29 - 55:49) Sunday was a How Stella Got Her Groove Back game for the Bengals. (55:49 - 1:01:12) Seahawks are the sole leaders of the NFC West. (1:01:12 - 1:04:27) Ravens handled business.

Report: Sixers agree on trade to send James Harden to Clippers - Liberty Ballers

Almost as quickly as it began, the James Harden era is over in Philadelphia. The Sixers have traded the 10-time All-Star guard to the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will also be sent to L.A. The Sixers will receive two first-round picks (2026, 2028), Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, two second-rounders and a pick swap. [BLG Note: Glad he’s gone.]

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message