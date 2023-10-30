Eagles-Falcons trade: Kentavius Street sent to Atlanta

The Philadelphia Eagles are SELLERS ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline?!

Not exclusively, no, since they bought last week and they’re reportedly looking to buy again.

But the Birds decided to make a move with more of a long-term view in mind. The terms ...

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RECEIVE: 2024 sixth-round pick (conditional)

ATLANTA FALCONS RECEIVE: Kentavius Street, 2025 seventh-round pick

The condition to be met is Street playing in at least six games, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Barring injury, it seems like there’s a good chance that happens since the Falcons are going out of their way to acquire him in the aftermath of Grady Jarrett suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

We previously suggested that Street could be on his way out:

I think the Eagles enjoy being very deep at defensive tackle. But I wonder if they might look to trade Marlon Tuipulotu or Kentavius Street ahead of the deadline? Doing so could free up a spot to get Moro Ojomo in a six-deep DT rotation.

The Eagles clearly felt comfortable dealing from a position of strength. They still have six defensive tackles on the roster: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Moro Ojomo. They also have Thomas Booker and Noah Elliss on the practice squad.

Unpacking some quick thoughts in bullet point form:

Street has played the fifth-most snaps of any Eagles DT this season with 87. He’s logged four tackles but zero sacks, zero TFLs, and zero QB hits.

Trading Street speaks to the Eagles having confidence in Carter and Davis not being seriously injured.

Street’s departure means Tui moves up to DT5 and Ojomo goes from being a healthy scratch as DT7 to active as DT6. Clearing the way for Ojomo to contribute is nice since the rookie showed some potential during the summer.

The Eagles did well to sign Street to a minimum free agent deal and then flip him to improve their draft capital, albeit slightly. Getting a 2024 sixth-round pick would help offset what it cost to get Kevin Byard, which was a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Trading Street opens up a roster spot. The Eagles need to free up more space to 1) activate Cam Jurgens from injured reserve, 2) sign Julio Jones from the practice squad (he only has one temporary elevation left), and/or 3) acquire another player in a trade before the deadline.

Some more details on the 2025 pick the Eagles sent out:

The Eagles actually have 3 seventh-round picks in 2025 -- their own, one from the Saints, and one from the Broncos. For the sickos among you who care, they traded their own 7 in 2025 to the Falcons along with Street for the 2024 sixth-round pick. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 30, 2023

This deal isn’t a Howie Roseman heist by any means but it’s a sensible move that helps the Eagles get some value for an expendable player.