Lions vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football

The final game of Week 8 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on the road against the Detroit Lions (5-2).
The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams by just one game, 7-6, and the Lions have won four of the five most recent meetings. However, they last faced off back in 2019, and the Raiders ended up winning at home in Oakland, 31-24.
BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Raiders on Monday night, in our Week 8 rooting guide:
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions will be looking to rebound after getting dominated last week. The Eagles will hope Detroit continues to falter. Root for the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LV), 83 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (DET)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Las Vegas Raiders: +7 (+270)
Detroit Lions: -7 (-340)
Over/under: 46.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Raiders: www.SilverAndBlackPride.com
Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com
Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.
