Lions vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football

The final game of Week 8 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on the road against the Detroit Lions (5-2).

The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams by just one game, 7-6, and the Lions have won four of the five most recent meetings. However, they last faced off back in 2019, and the Raiders ended up winning at home in Oakland, 31-24.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Raiders on Monday night, in our Week 8 rooting guide:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions will be looking to rebound after getting dominated last week. The Eagles will hope Detroit continues to falter. Root for the Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LV), 83 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (DET)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders: +7 (+270)

Detroit Lions: -7 (-340)

Over/under: 46.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Raiders: www.SilverAndBlackPride.com

Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.