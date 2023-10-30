Eagles News: A.J. Brown deserves NFL MVP consideration

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL 2023 Week 8: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

Should A.J. Brown be considered for MVP? Absolutely. He became the first player in NFL history to record 125 or more receiving yards in six consecutive games, breaking a post-merger record held by Calvin Johnson. Brown has made life easier for quarterback Jalen Hurts. That continued Sunday, as both of his touchdowns against Washington were tightly-contested catches. Brown now has 12 receiving TDs on throws of 15-plus yards downfield since the start of last season, the most in the NFL in that span.

Eagles-Commanders: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

A.J. Brown set an NFL record with his sixth-straight game of 125-plus receiving yards after hauling in a 17-yard, fourth-quarter reception. During this run, Brown has made 49 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 138.5 yards receiving a game, 16.9 yards a catch and 8.1 catches a game.

Roob’s Observations: Hurts magnificent, Brown makes history in win over Commanders - NBCSP

2. I’ve got nothing left. I’ve got no words. No adjectives that can adequately describe what we’re seeing from A.J. Brown. I don’t think the right words even exist. Brown had eight targets, eight catches, 129 yards, two more touchdowns and became the first player in NFL history with six straight games with at least 125 receiving yards. Nobody – not Jerry Rice, not Larry Fitz, not Randy Moss – has ever done that before. Jalen Hurts has done a fabulous job getting him the ball, and the two have a truly remarkable connection with each other. But Brown is just playing out of his mind right now, making tough catches, trampling linebackers and corners once he gets the ball in his hands and finding the end zone. And doing it consistently week after week. We used to get excited around here when Torrance Small had 86 yards. Or when James Thrash caught a 26-yard pass. Or when - oh my God! - Travis Fulgham had four straight games with 70 yards. We’ve entered a new realm now. Brown is doing things nobody else has ever done.

Week 8: Dramatic turns for Burrow and Bengals, Cousins and Vikings - FMIA

A.J. is OK. Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown plays bigger than 6-1 and 226. He seems 6-4 and 240, almost tight end in stature. He is such a great competitive catcher of the ball that even double-teams, like the one he beat on his second touchdown catch in the Eagles’ 38-31 win over Washington Sunday, are often fruitless. Next Gen Stats had a great example of Brown making catches so many receivers wouldn’t. His 25- and 16-yard catches for touchdowns against Washington had completion probabilities of 23.8 percent and 26.5 percent, respectively, per Next Gen. Easy to say now, but what a great trade GM Howie Roseman made on draft weekend 2022, dealing the 18th and 101st picks to Tennessee for the 24-year-old Brown. On Sunday, he became the first NFL player to have six straight games of at least 125 yards receiving. For some perspective, I went back and looked at the best six-game stretch of Jerry Rice’s career, and was a bit startled to see that Brown’s is better: Brown, weeks 3-8, 2023: 49 catches, 831 yards, 17.0 yards per catch. Rice, weeks 11-16, 1995: 45 catches, 819 yards, 18.2 yards per catch.

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

A.J. Brown is not of this world. If you’ve turned on an Eagles game in the last six weeks, you’ve likely seen Brown make a spectacular play or two. On Sunday, Brown picked up right where he left off in the Eagles’ Week 7 victory over the Dolphins, winning jump balls with such grace and dexterity, it almost looked too easy. Both of his touchdown catches were worthy of excited yelps, and his production once again powered a receiving corps that helped Jalen Hurts finish with 319 passing yards and four touchdowns. The addition of Julio Jones gave the Eagles another big body to target and might have rounded out a pass-catching group that suddenly looks to be among the very best in the league. And none of those players are better than Brown, who made history with his performance on Sunday and undoubtedly deserved a game ball for dominating once again.

BGN Instant Reaction Show - Week 8: Eagles beat Commanders, 38-31 - BGN Radio

Jess Taylor and Shane Haff share their initial thoughts on the Eagles Week 8 win against the Commanders.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Commanders game - PhillyVoice

1) The ‘MVP Performance’ Award: Jalen Hurts. Playing on a bum knee, Hurts was a star. He completed 29 of 38 passes (76.3%) for 319 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs, for a passer rating of 135.7. On a day in which the defense allowed 472 yards, 26 first downs, and 31:29 in time of possession, Hurts had to be stellar in this game just to keep it close, and then eventually win it.

Eagles’ fake ‘Tush Push’ leads to wide open touchdown vs. Commanders - SB Nation

The Philadelphia Eagles’ unique spin on the quarterback sneak has become the most unstoppable play in football. Call it the “Tush Push” or the “Brotherly Shove” — either way, with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the play works more than 80% of the time. While some have campaigned to ban the play, it’s interesting that other teams have tried to copy it, but no one runs it quite as well as the Eagles. Philadelphia went to the play again to break open a close game against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, only this time with a surprise twist. As the Eagles lined up for the QB sneak on a third-and-two, Hurts handed the ball to D’Andre Swift who broke a run to the outside to get in the end zone.

Eagles Comeback Conquers the Commanders - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles didn’t panic when they were down. Jalen Hurts played his best game of the year, going 29-38-319 with 4 TDs. He didn’t throw any picks, but did have a goal line fumble. The Eagles tried the push play, but Hurts bobbled the snap and lost the ball. Hurts was playing on a sore knee and it slowed him down. He finished with 4 carries for 6 yards. This was one of those games where Hurts had to win with his arm and his brain. It helps that he had AJ Brown to throw to. AJ became the first player in NFL history to have 6 consecutive 125-yard games. He finished 8-130-2. His TD right before the half was an amazing catch.

Jalen Hurts played through pain to beat the Commanders. The Eagles can’t afford to have him hurt worse. - Inquirer

It was 5:23 p.m., more than an hour after the game clock had hit 0:00 on the Eagles’ 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders, when Jalen Hurts finally emerged from the visiting locker room at FedEx Field. He had played his best game of this season, throwing for 319 yards and four touchdowns. He had played in pain. How much, only he knew. How much, he would not say.Jalen, how is your knee? “I’m here,” he said. “I’m really happy with how we persevered and how resilient we were today. I’m happy we won.”Yes, but how is your knee? “I’m here. I told you guys I don’t really want to speak on it anymore. I’m out there.”It’s safe to assume that Hurts wasn’t scrolling through his social-media feed for the first 67 minutes following the Eagles’ win, that he was getting some form of treatment. And the length of time he had stayed behind closed doors and his clipped-but-telling answers in that postgame news conference testified to the seriousness of his injury as much as any medical report could have.

Spadaro: 16 takeaways from a TOUGH road win over the Commanders - PE.com

4. Welcome to the Eagles, Julio Jones! He’s playing a role and the veteran is accepting it and could very well be a weapon in the red zone. He lined up in the left slot and found an opening two plays after a Reed Blankenship interception plus a Washington penalty set the Eagles up at the Washington 7-yard line, and Hurts fired a fastball between defenders and Jones made the catch for his second Eagles reception and his first touchdown. Using that 6-3, 220-pound body in traffic will pay dividends, as it did on Sunday.

Cowboys at Eagles: Dallas opens as 3-point underdogs for Week 9 - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys returned from their bye week and put the smackdown on the Los Angeles Rams, 43-20. The Cowboys got what they wanted in a rejuvenated offense that seemed to find its stride in this game. Dak Prescott was razor sharp and CeeDee Lamb had his biggest game for the year. [...] The Cowboys can feel better about themselves going into this game as they seemed to work out many of their offensive issues like in the redzone and letting Dak Prescott push the ball a little deeper down the field. Their defense was its same reliable self, and the special teams also put on a show. It should make for a great game in Philly.

The Washington Commanders let the Philadelphia Eagles come back; lose 38-31 - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-31, and they fall to 3-5 for the season. Ron Rivera made some bad decisions in this game, and he has been firmly on the hot seat for weeks. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4pm and there are several players like Chase Young and Montez Sweat that teams are calling about. They have reportedly received a 3rd round pick offer from the Atlanta Falcons for Sweat, but they are looking for a 2nd round pick or more for either DE.

Giants-Jets ‘things I think’: Final fourth-down decision by Brian Daboll was the wrong move - Big Blue View

All-in-all, I think this was a ridiculously awful football game. The Jets tried ... and tried .. and tried to give the Giants the game with penalties and poor play. Ridiculously inept on offense, struggling in the kicking game, and breaking down on defense at the worst possible time the Giants refused to accept the gift. The Giants now have nine games remaining in a season that shows almost no signs of getting better.

