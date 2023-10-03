Sean Desai talks Nicholas Morrow, Eagles vs. Rams matchup, and more

The Eagles are back to work on Tuesday as they begin preparing the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, but DC Sean Desai spoke to reporters about how Nicholas Morrow as emerged these past few games, how communication has changed in the secondary with injuries, and what he expects from a Sean McVay offense on Sunday.

Here’s what the defensive coordinator had to say:

On Nicholas Morrow

Desai said that Morrow has done a good job taking their coaching and taking ownership of the role they’ve asked him to step into.

“I think he’s communicated really well on the field, and that’s a big job for the green dot guy, to make sure the calls get out. He’s doing a good job of that, he’s taken ownership of it. He’s being loud and then he’s reacting well. He’s trusting his instincts and trusting the game plan, and trusting the coaching that Coach Eliot and Coach Carter have given him, to go ahead and make plays, and take his shots when he can.”

On the Eagles secondary

The DC was asked how communication has been affected with the injuries to the secondary, and he explained that part of the reason they rotated so many guys in so many positions during training camp, was in preparation for this moment.

“You have to get comfortable with everybody communicating.”

Desai said that he doesn’t think the changes have impacted them much, while acknowledging there’s always a little bit of a transition. Overall, though, he feels like they’ve done a good job preparing for it.

He went on to talk about James Bradberry, giving the CB credit for how he played in the slot.

“It’s a different game in there,” Desai explained. “Things happen on both sides, you got all the motion adjustments, you got all your tools, and you’re the primary communicator at the point of attack, and you’re working with corners, safeties, linebackers.”

The DC said they have plans to get Bradberry in multiple spots, and the CB is a “tremendous asset” as a veteran and leader. Desai admitted that they don’t know yet if they’re wasting his value in the slot versus on the outside, like he’s played his whole career. It’s something they’re interested in learning, as well, but Week 4’s game was the first time Bradberry got a big chunk of plays in the slot, so it’s a little too early to tell.

On the Rams offense

With a little laugh, Desai said that rookie WR Puka Nacua is playing really good so far this season. The DC noted that Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford do a good job with the Rams’ offense and they’ve found ways to get Nacua the ball, and the rookie has done a good job getting separation.

“Obviously got good hands, and then [Nacua] can make some plays after the catch, too. They’re creating some matchups with motions, obviously for him and Tutu [Atwell], that can create some binds for defenses, and so, you see why the production's been there.”

McVay tends to do a lot with motions, so Desai hopes that they’ve built in the discipline they’ll need to play with on Sunday.

“We want to play physical, disciplined football, and that message won’t change.”

Other notables