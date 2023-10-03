 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 4-0

Filed under:

Submit your questions for an Eagles mailbag

At the quarter turn, it’s pretty good

By Dave Mangels
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We are a quarter of the way through the season and the Eagles—checks notes—have the best record in the NFL. Not bad.

The next four games look a little harder than they did just a few weeks ago. The Rams are flawed but dangerous, the Jets are bad but not to be slept on, the Dolphins look either unstoppable or can’t get out of first, and then they get the Commanders again. Not the hardest schedule for Weeks 5-8, but with three of those games on the road, it will be a good test.

Before that though, let’s do some questions.

I’ll go first. Who is the Eagles MVP through four games?

Poll

Who is the Eagles MVP through four games?

view results
  • 5%
    Reed Blankenship
    (9 votes)
  • 4%
    AJ Brown
    (7 votes)
  • 62%
    Jake Elliott
    (95 votes)
  • 26%
    D’Andre Swift
    (40 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation