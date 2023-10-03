Submit your questions for an Eagles mailbag

We are a quarter of the way through the season and the Eagles—checks notes—have the best record in the NFL. Not bad.

The next four games look a little harder than they did just a few weeks ago. The Rams are flawed but dangerous, the Jets are bad but not to be slept on, the Dolphins look either unstoppable or can’t get out of first, and then they get the Commanders again. Not the hardest schedule for Weeks 5-8, but with three of those games on the road, it will be a good test.

Before that though, let’s do some questions.

I’ll go first. Who is the Eagles MVP through four games?