Eagles open as standard home favorites against the Cowboys in Week 9

The most important game of the Philadelphia Eagles’ season thus far is approaching.

The Birds are hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9. And they’re standard three-point home favorites in this NFC East matchup, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s a lot on the line.

With a win, the Eagles will advance to 8-1 while dropping their top rival to 5-3. That would be a very nice cushion to have as they embark on a very tough stretch in their schedule.

A loss drops them to 7-2 with the Cowboys moving up to 6-2. With a head-to-head tiebreaker at least temporarily in hand, Dallas would then have the chance to take first place in the division with a Week 10 road win over the New York Giants while the Eagles are on their bye.

And so this week would be a very good time for the Eagles to clean up mistakes and bring their A-game. They’ll likely need it against a Dallas team that boasts the NFL’s fourth-best point differential.

For as dominant as the Cowboys have looked at times this year, they’ve obviously had their shortcomings. Dallas suffered a 12-point loss to an Arizona Cardinals team that is 1-7. They got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Having followed Cowboys coverage, there’s a question if Mike McCarthy’s team can truly hang with the NFL’s elites.

Sunday’s game should be a really good battle. Barring anything unexpected (knock on wood), it’s nice to know that we’ll finally get a Jalen Hurts going up against Dak Prescott. We haven’t seen that scenario since Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last year’s Eagles-Cowboys games featured Hurts vs. Cooper Rush (Philly win) and Prescott vs. Gardner Minshew (Dallas win).

Can the Eagles rise to the moment and maintain their status not only on top of the NFC East but the entire NFL?

What say you?