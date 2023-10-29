The Eagles stand alone with the NFL’s best record after 8 weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles now stand alone with the best record in the NFL after eight weeks.

At 7-1, they are the league’s only one-loss team.

The Kansas City Chiefs also entered Week 8 with a 6-1 record but they shockingly got beat by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, 24 to 9.

There is no trophy for the Eagles’ current distinction. But it’s still worth pointing out for the sake of context since there’s been a lot of (understandable) ire about how the team has played this season.

Eagles 7-1 starts



1949: Won NFL Championship

1960: Won NFL Championship

1961: Missed playoffs at 10-4

1980: Lost Super Bowl

1981: Lost Wild Card game

2004: Lost Super Bowl

2017: Won Super Bowl

2022: Lost Super Bowl

2023: ? — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 29, 2023

No, the Eagles aren’t perfect. They have some real flaws. And they’re about to be tested in a big way. Just look at their upcoming schedule:

Week 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Week 10 bye

Week 11 at Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

That is a gauntlet.

But those teams have their own issues as well. And they’ve manifested in more losses than the Eagles have suffered to this point.