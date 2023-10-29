Eagles beat Commanders instant reactions!

Boy was that a game!

Sam Howell and the Commanders never fail to put their best foot forward when battling the Birds but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough and the Birds are 7-1!!!!

I did not expect Howell to ball out like that. Howell looked nearly perfect. He finished 39/52 for 397 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. He was only sacked one time. How do you allow the quarterback that has been sacked 40 times through seven weeks to stunt on you like that?! Someone please make it make sense. The Eagles should feel embarrassed.

However, A.J. Brown is a super hero. He finished with 130 yards on 8 catches. Brown is now the first player in NFL history with six consecutive games of at least 125 receiving yards.

Also, shout out to Haason Reddick for the sack fumble on 4th down, Julio Jones who scored his first touchdown as an Eagles and Reed Blankenship who had a hugeeee interception.

There’s sooooo much to discuss! Join Jessica Taylor and John Stolnis NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS