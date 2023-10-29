Defensive coordinators hate him because he goes from zero to 125 receiving yards in an instant!

A.J. Brown is on an all-time heater this season. The Philadelphia Eagles’ star wide receiver has now had more than 125 receiving yards in six straight games after his eighth catch of the day pushed him over the mark against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger that formed the genesis of the league we know and love today, the number of players that have achieved this feat are as follows:

A.J. Brown, 2023

That’s it. He is the only player to have a run of success like this in 53 years now that he has broken the tie with Calvin Johnson, who had a measly five games in a row of 125+ yards.

I think we all had a pretty good idea that Howie Roseman was fleecing the Tennessee Titans when he traded for Brown at the NFL Draft two offseasons ago, but I doubt don’t know if anybody thought he would be THIS good pretty much every week.

Coming into this week’s game against Washington, Brown had 52 catches for 809 yards (15.6 ypc) and three touchdowns. You can now add the eight catches and 130 yards to go along with the two touchdowns he has scored on Sunday to his season totals. Here are the stats from his incredible run of play:

Week 3, at Buccaneers: nine catches, 131 yards, 14.6 ypc

Week 4, vs. Commanders: nine catches, 175 yards, 19.4 ypc, two TDs

Week 5, at Rams: six catches, 127 yards, 21.2 ypc

Week 6, at Jets: seven catches, 131 yards, 18.7 ypc

Week 7, vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 13.7 ypc, one TD

Week 8, at Commanders (as of this publish time): eight catches, 130 yards, 16.3 ypc ypc, two TDs

When in doubt, find AJ Brown — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) October 29, 2023

So far the Eagles have needed every single one of those yards as the trail the Commanders by a touchdown in the fourth quarter.