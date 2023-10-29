Jalen Carter suffers back injury in Eagles vs. Commanders game

Injuries are nothing new for this 2023 Eagles team, but they suffered another blow against Washington in Week 8 when rookie DT Jalen Carter left the field and went into the locker room. Carter was evaluated for an injury earlier in the day, and it seemed to require additional attention halfway through the third quarter. Shortly after, it was announced that the DT was questionable to return with a back injury.

He may only have six games of NFL experience, but Carter has quickly turned into a big piece of the Eagles defense. He did miss the New York Jets game due to injury, but otherwise, has 13 tackles, 12 QB pressures, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles so far this season.

Hopefully whatever is ailing him, isn’t something that will linger or affect him too much moving forward.

The Eagles definitely have depth at the position, but Carter and Jordan Davis have turned into the (very young) anchors of the group.

Carter isn’t the only Eagles player banged up against the Commanders, TE Grant Calcaterra was knocked out with a concussion, and RG Sua Opeta was replaced by Tyler Steen late in the third quarter.